Troy Christian boys soccer wins opener: Monday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

and Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

TROY — The Troy Christian boys soccer team started off Monday night’s season opener a bit slow.

But by the end of the night, the Eagles looked like the three-time defending district champions they are, with Connor Peters scoring a hat trick to lead Troy Christian (1-0) to a 4-1 victory over visiting Celina.

The score had been tied 0-0 at halftime, but in the second half the Eagles took over. Peters added an assist to his three goals, Preston Lair scored a goal, Tripp Schulte had two assists and Josh Brubaker had one assist.

Tanner Conklin had eight saves to preserve the win, including stopping a penalty kick.

Troy Christian hosts Bethel Thursday in a girls-boys doubleheader.

Dayton Christian 5,

Newton 3

DAYTON — The Newton boys soccer team gave Division III state runner-up Dayton Christian a battle before losing 5-3 Monday.

Scoring for Newton were Cameron Stine, Dylan Huber, and Caden Sweitzer.

Newton will host Preble Shawnee Saturday.

The girls kick off at 11 a.m., followed by the boys at 1 p.m.

Girls soccer scores: Carroll 5, Tippecanoe (0-1-1) 2. Miami East at Graham ppd.

• Volleyball

Bradford 3,

Cedarville 2

BRADFORD — The Bradford volleyball team rallied for two sets down to defeat Cedarville 12-25, 19-25, 26-24, 25-19, 15-11 in the season opener.

”We started off very slow losing the first two sets,” Bradford coach Alisha Patty said. “We were slow and could not move our feet. They have very good hitters and servers and they were doing everything right and we could not shut them down. We were going into the third set and I had pulled two of my starters and put the Hayley Stocker and Macy Bubeck who just came off a good win with the JV.”

That move sparked the Railroaders.

“They both stepped up and did what needed to be done,” Patty said. “I think it also pushed my girls to get the job done because I was not scared to pull them. The third set was a rough back and forth and we were thankful to come out on top 26-24.

“We came out strong after that and never looked back. We won the next two sets. They really pulled together as a team and made me proud. They did the things that needed to be done and it showed. great way to start off the season.”

Bradford will play in the Darke County Invitational Saturday.

• Boys Golf

Sidney 168,

Piqua 185

The Piqua boys golf team dropped to 1-1 in the Miami Valley League with a 168-185 loss to Sidney Monday on the front nine at Echo Hills.

Decker Jackson led Piqua with a 45.

Other Piqua scores were: Kyler Kommer 46, Mason Price 47, Evan Hensler 47, Drew Hinkle 57 and Aiden Webster 66.

Newton 175,

Franklin Monroe 213

PIQUA — The Newton boys golf team defeated Franklin Monroe 175-213 at Piqua Country Club Monday.

Ross Ferrell and Hudson Montgomery shared medalist honors with 42.

Chandler Peters had a 44 and Drew Bayer added a 47.

• Girls Golf

Miami East 192,

Riverside 229

DE GRAFF — The Miami East girls golf team defeated Riverside on the road in a non-league matchup Monday, improving to 4-0 with a 192-229 victory.

Paige Lawson shot 41 to lead the Vikings, Katie Pottorf shot 47, Kearsten Kirby shot 48, Erin Baker shot 56, Olivia Patton shot 57 and Gretchen Stevens shot 63.

Xenia 187,

Tippecanoe 188

VANDALIA — Tippecanoe dropped a Miami Valley League crossover matchup at home Monday, falling 187-188 to visiting Xenia.

Marissa Miller shot 42 to lead the Red Devils (0-1, 0-1 MVL Miami Division), Sydney Lange shot 46, Izzy Brightwell shot 49, Ava Coppock shot 51, Madison Grimmett shot 55 and Annaleah Lambert shot 67.

Tippecanoe travels to Piqua Wednesday.

Other scores: Troy at Fairmont ppd.

• Tennis

Kenton Ridge 5,

Lehman Catholic 0

SPRINGFIELD — The Lehman Catholic girls tennis team lost 5-0 to Kenton Ridge Monday.

In singles, Angela Brunner lost 6-3, 6-0; Ann Deafenbaugh lost 6-0, 6-0; Mary Lins lost 6-1, 6-2.

In doubles, Taylor Reineke and Liann Trahey lost 6-0, 6-1; and Maci Verdier and Madi Gleason lost 6-1, 6-0.

“Kenton Ridge is an experienced, solid team,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “They are solid at all positions and were co-champs at the STC invitational on Saturday. Angela played a good first set but was fighting a cold and ran out of gas in the second set. Mary played well and moved the ball around well and our doubles continued to show improvement against two very good teams.”

Lehman travels to Piqua Wednesday.

Other scores: Piqua (5-1) 5, Wayne 0.

Contact Troy Daily News Sports Editor Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter. Contact Piqua Daily Call Sports Editor Rob Kiser at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com.

©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.