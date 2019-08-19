Lowe the low man at Echo’s Thursday Industrial League

Staff Reports

Jonathan Lowe was low gross in the Thursday Industrial League at Echo Hills with a 34.

Brian Robbins and Casey Lavey tied for second with 35.

Hank Poff, Mike Leffel and Mick Karn shared low net with 30.

STANDINGS

Jenning’s Construction 66.5

Paul Sherry Chrysler 64.5

Hank’s Place 64

Hemm’s Glass 61.5

Brownlee – Wray 59

Classic Concrete 55.5

Davis Meats 52.5

A.R.M.S. Inc. 52

Erwin Distributing 52

Gisco 49.5

Dave Arbogast Buick GMC Ford 48

Winnsupply Of Piqua 41

Two card 36

at Echo Hills

Brian Robbins and Jeff Jennings shared low gross honors with 36 in the Wednesday Industrial League at Echo Hills.

Ryan Pearson, Chris Garrity and Tim (still a legend) Tyler tied for third with 38.

Dan Penrod, Don Ruffner and Jeff Cox shared low net honors with 29

STANDINGS

Edward Jones – Chris Garrity 81

Long Shots 74

Hartzell Buffaloes 66.5

Paul Sherry Chrysler 57.5

Smitty’s Bike Shop 56.5

Unity National Bank 55

Joe Thoma Jewelers 53

Murray Properties 49

Francis Office Supply 45.5

Brandewie cards

48 at Echo Hills

Gail Brandewie was low gross with 48 in the Tuesday Ladies League at Echo Hills.

Judy Williams and Kathie Isenhouer tied for second with 49.

Janet Butsch was low net with 34 and Rosalie Snipes was second with 37.

Cindy Pearson was low putts with 18 and Jean Heath was second with 19.