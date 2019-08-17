Piqua football finishes strong in scrimmage with Celina

By Rob Kiser

CELINA — If it is not how you start, but how you finish — then Piqua football fans had to leave happy after the second scrimmage of the season Friday at Celina.

While Piqua was its own worst enemy at times in the opening half, the Indians turned in two impressive possessions in the third quarter in a 14-14 tie with the Bulldogs.

“We had six sophomores out there on defense, but they can all run to the ball,” Piqua football coach Bill Nees. “That’s one reason we scheduled three scrimmages. We haven’t done three scrimmages in a long time. We need every possible rep we can get in the preseason.”

After trailing 14-7 at halftime, both teams had one possession starting at the 30-yard line in the second half.

Celina had a third-and-one at the 39, when an illegal procedure penalty made it third-and-six.

After an incomplete pass, the Bulldogs went for it on fourth down and Piqua came up with a sack for an eight-yard loss to turn the ball over on downs.

Piqua started at its 30 on its possession and after personal foul put them in a second-and-22 from the 18, the Indians responded.

Blane Ouhl hooked up with Gio Barron on a slant pass for 42 yards to the Celina 40.

Jasiah Medley followed with an 11-yard run to the Bulldogs 29.

On a second-and-10, Ouhl hooked up with Cory Miller for 19 yards to the 10.

On second-and-goal from the nine-yard line, Makeegen Kuhn ran down to the three, then bulled his way into the end zone on the next play.

Jackson Trombley’s PAT kick made it a 14-14 final.

“I thought once we settled in, we played pretty well,” Nees said.

The scrimmage started with Celina going 70 yards on nine plays and adding the PAT kick to make it 7-0.

Piqua struggled at the start, with its first two running plays resulting in fumbles on the exchange and putting the Indians in a hole.

“We were a little shaky at the start,” Nees said.

The Indians were able to take advantage of a Celina fumble late in the first quarter and started on the Bulldogs.

Caron Coleman had a 13-yard on the first play and two plays later, Ouhl ran seven yards down to the 10-yard line for a first and goal.

A seven-yard run by Ouhl took it down to the 3-yard line and Medley ran it in on the next play, with Trombley’s kick tying it 7-7.

It was Celina who then took advantage of a short field, when the Bulldogs covered a backwards pass at the Piqua 18.

After a holding penalty on first down moved it back to the 28-yard line, Celina scored on four plays. The touchdown came on a 4-yard pass.

“It is unfortunate we had the fumble and gave them a short field,” Nees said.

But, the Indians responded in a big way in the second half — and look to build on that in the final scrimmage Friday when Northmont visits Alexander Stadium|Purk Field.

“The thing you want to do is keep getting better,” Nees said. “And we did that tonight.”

In a big way in the final two possessions.

