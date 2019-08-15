Piqua boys golf opens MVL play by beating Butler: Wednesday sports roundup

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

and Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

PIQUA — The Piqua boys golf team opened Miami Valley League Miami Division play with a 185-191 win over Butler Wednesday on the front nine at Echo Hills.

Mason Price shared medalist honors and led Piqua (1-0, 1-0 MVL Miami) with a 39.

Other Piqua scores were: Kyler Kommer 41, Evan Hensler 45, Drew Hinkle 60, Aiden Webster 60 and Braiden Burt 77.

Milton-Union 172,

Lehman 221

SIDNEY — Milton-Union knocked off Lehman in non-league play Wednesday, winning 172-221.

Justin Brown was match medalist for the Bulldogs with a 38, Nathan Chapman shot 42, Max Grafflin shot 45 and Sam Case shot 47.

Brandyn Sever led the Cavaliers with a 47, Mike Rossman shot 51, John Gagnet shot 56 and Hezekiah Bezy shot 67.

Milton-Union (5-1) travels to Lakeland Friday to take on Miami East.

Tippecanoe 158,

Stebbins 190

RIVERSIDE — The Tippecanoe Red Devils improved to 2-0 overall and in the Miami Valley League Miami Division standings, defeating Stebbins 158-190 in crossover play on the road.

Nathan Gagnon led the Red Devils with a 37, Braydon Bottles shot 38, Matt Salmon shot 39, Ian Smith shot 44 and Joey Pleiman and Austin Post both shot 49s.

Newton 177,

Tri-Village 213

ARCANUM — The Newton boys golf team defeated Tri-Village 177-213 in Cross County Conference action Wednesday.

Ross Ferrell led Newton with a 41.

Rounding out the top four were Kleyson Wehrley 43, Petters 45 and Hudson Montogmery 48.

Bradford 204,

FM 215

ARCANUM — The Bradford boys golf team defeated Franklin Monroe 204-215 Wednesday at Beechwood Golf Course.

Taven Leach led Bradford with a 47.

Other Railroader scores were: Scout Spencer 49, Keaton Mead 51 and Joey Brussell 57.

• Girls Golf

Tippecanoe 184,

Butler 223

VANDALIA — The Tippecanoe girls golf team picked up a victory in Miami Valley League Miami Division play Wednesday, defeating Butler 184-223 at Cassel Hills.

Sydney Lange and Marissa Miller both shot 43 to lead the Red Devils (1-0, 1-0 MVL Miami), Ava Coppock shot a career-best 47, Izzy Brightwell shot 51 and Lambert and Hull both shot 70.

Tippecanoe faces Xenia Monday in MVL crossover play.

Greenville 209,

Piqua 222

GREENVILLE — The Piqua girls golf team lost to Greenville 209-222.

Kenzi Anderson led Piqua with a 53.

Other Piqua scores were: Adde Honeycutt 54, Reece Tate 54, Haley Krogman 61, Hannah Anderson 62 and Brooklynne Wright 66.

• Tennis

Milton-Union 4,

Butler 1

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union tennis team honored legendary coach Sharon Paul, who passed away over the summer, during their first home match of the season Wednesday, a 4-1 victory over Butler.

“We had a great first home match and a perfect night to honor the late coach Paul,” Milton-Union coach Jenny Fox said. “Even though the sun was out and the heat was intense, we wanted to take this match to honor coach Paul, who was a staple of the Milton-Union tennis program for many decades.”

At first singles, Meredith Fitch defeated CiCi Christner 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Taylor Falb defeated Priya Petty 6-1, 6-3. At third singles, Laura Billing defeated Madilynn Hager 6-3, 6-0. At first doubles, Madison Silveira and Amelia Black defeated Bella Bratton and Dani Riggs 7-6 (10-8), 6-3.

At second doubles, Emma Lehman and Paige Barnes lost to Kyla Lewis and Liz Huddleson 6-1, 6-0.

