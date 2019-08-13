County tennis teams open season with wins: Monday sports roundup

Staff Reports

TROY — The Troy tennis team’s season opener also became its home opener in impromptu fashion Monday.

And the Trojans — who were originally scheduled to play at Springfield — welcomed the Wildcats to Troy with a 5-0 victory Monday to kick off the new season.

At first singles, Kit Wolke defeated Katrina Dooley 7-5, 6-0. At second singles, Mackenzie Nosker defeated Audrey Hallmark 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Danielle Robbins defeated Lydia Wells 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, Esha Patel and Cady Rhea defeated Neveya Strickland and Morgan Reynolds 6-1, 6-0. At second doubles, Kylie Ayers and Maggie Wannemacher defeated Carissa Davis and Janessa Jones 6-1, 6-0.

“This was a good start to the season and good for our players to get the nervousness out,” Troy coach Mark Goldner said.

After traveling to Miamisburg Tuesday, the Trojans (1-0) return home to host Lehman Wednesday.

Lehman 4,

Northridge 1

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic tennis team opened the season with a 4-1 win over Northridge Monday.

Angela Brunner won 6-0, 6-0 at first singles.

“Angela played really well against an athletic girl who made her play a lot of balls,” Lehman coach Tim Ungeright said. “Nice way for her to start her senior season.”

Ann Deafenbaugh lost 6-1, 6-4 at second singles.

“It was the first tennis Ann had played in a week as she has been nursing a knee injury,” Ungericht said. “I thought she got the rust off and played a good second set against another athlete.”

Mary Lins and Taylor Reinke won 6-3, 6-2 at first doubles.

“Mary and Taylor played really aggressively from 3-2 in the first set and cruised to a nice win,” Ungericht said. “Nice start for us considering most of our team has only been playing for two weeks now.

Lehman (1-0) won third singles and second doubles by forfeit.

Tippecanoe 4,

Fairmont 1

KETTERING — Tippecanoe (1-0) kicked off the new season with a tough matchup Monday, defeating a quality Fairmont team 4-1.

At first singles, Dakota Schroeder won 7-5, 6-1. At second singles, Mira Patel won 6-0, 6-3. At first doubles, Amelia and Eliza Zweizig won 6-0, 6-0. At second doubles, Lona Maybury and Lilly McDowell won 6-3, 6-4.

At third singles, Katy Shultz lost 6-3, 6-4.

Milton-Union 3,

Tecumseh 2

NEW CARLISLE — After opening the season with a narrow 3-2 win at Kenton Ridge Friday, Milton-Union improved to 2-0 on Monday with another 3-2 road victory, this time at Tecumseh.

Against Tecumseh, Meredith Fitch won at first singles 6-0, 6-1. At second singles, Taylor Falb won 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Laura Billing won 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, Madison Silveira and Amelia Black lost 6-0, 6-1. At second doubles, Emma Lehman and Paige Barnes lost 3-6, 6-1, 1-0 (10-3)

Milton-Union hosts Butler Wednesday.

• Girls Golf

Arcanum

Invitational

ARCANUM — The Miami East girls golf team was the runner-up at Monday’s Trojan Invitational in Arcanum, shooting 390 as a team.

Paige Lawson led the Vikings with an 87, Kearsten Kirby shot 99, Olivia Patton shot 100, Erin Baker shot 104, Taylor Godsey shot 130 and Gretchen Stevens shot 139.

Bethel 219,

Riverside 234

DE GRAFF — Bethel picked up a victory Monday, traveling to Cherokee Hills to defeat Riverside 219-234.

Olivia Reittinger was medalist on the day for the Bees with a 51, Kenna Gray shot 55, Kerigan Calhoun shot 56, Ashley Newton shot 57, Skylar Johnson shot 58 and Kaylee Brookhart shot 69.

• Boys Golf

Newton boys

second at CCC

WEBSTER — The Newton boys golf team finished second at the CCC Preview with a 251.

Ross Ferrell and Kleyton Wehrley were the low group on the day with a 74 for the Indians, who also won the National Trail Invitational on Friday.

Milton-Union

2nd at Tri

BELLBROOK — Milton-Union finished second at a tri in Bellbrook Monday, with the host Golden Eagles shooting 159 to the Bulldogs’ 167 and Xenia’s 183.

Max Grafflin led Milton-Union (3-1) with a 40, Nathan Thompson shot 41 and Justin Brown and Grady Vechazone both shot 43.

