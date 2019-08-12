Trent Karn hits hole-in-one in Thursday Industrial League

Staff Reports

PIQUA — During the Thursday Industrial League at Echo Hills, Trent Karn used the seventh hole as a tryout for Dancing With The Stars.

Karn had his first career hole-in-one on the 144-yard par-3 hole, using a 9-iron.

Witnesses were Damien Beougher, Darrin Selsor and Scott Zimpher.

This is believed to be the first ace made in the Karn clan, which includes four brothers and a father who all play golf. This is also the second ace made in league play this year and all that had him dancing.

STANDINGS

Paul Sherry Chrysler 58.5

Jenning’s Construction 58.5

Hank’s Place 57.5

Hemm’s Glass 57

Brownlee – Wray 55.5

Classic Concrete 54

A.R.M.S. Inc. 52

Davis Meats 49

Erwin Distributing 46.5

Dave Arbogast Buick GMC Ford 46

Gisco 45

Winnsupply Of Piqua 38.5

• Two card 35s

at Echo Hills

Chris Garrity and Ron Pearson shared low gross honors with 35 in the Wednesday Industrial League at Echo Hills.

JayDee Denson and Brian Robbins tied for third with 37.

Tim Summers was low net with 27.

Don Larger and Mike Butsch tied for second with 31.

STANDINGS

Edward Jones – Chris Garrity 81

Long Shots 68

Hartzell Buffaloes 58.5

Paul Sherry Chrysler 55.5

Unity National Bank 53

Smitty’s Bike Shop 51.5

Joe Thoma Jewelers 47

Murray Properties 46

Francis Office Supply 37.5

• Williams cards

45 at Echo Hills

Judy Williams was low gross in the Tuesday Ladies League at Echo Hills with 45.

Kathie Huemmer was second with 47.

Linda Willis was low net with 32 and Cindy Pearson was second with 34.

Tying for low putts were Delma Grissom and Rosalie Snipes with 14.