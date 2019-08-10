Arp, Christy to play for President’s Cup title Sunday

Staff Reports

It will be fourth seed Andy Arp and second seed Tom Christy playing for the President’s Cup title Sunday at Piqua Country Club.

On Saturday, Arp defeated top seed Kasey Carter 4-and-3, while Christy held off third seed Mike Curtis 2-and-1.

In the opening round, Jeff Schaffner defeated Chris Francis 2-and-1, Arp defeated Paxson Francis 4-and-2, Phil Kazer defeated Doug Borchers 5-and-4, Chad Sherrill defeated Mike Krusemark 4-and-3 and Dave Larger outlasted Al Rister in 20 holes.

In the quarterfinals, Carter defeated Schaffner 2-up, Arp defeated Kazer 2-and-1, Christy defeated Sherrill 4-and-2 and Curtis defeated Larger 3-and-1.

SENIORS

Dale Peterson defeated Dave Owen 4-and-2 in the championship match Saturday.

In the opening round, Karl Finkes defeated Yoga Raval 1-up and Pete DeLuke defeated John Reynolds 2-and-1.

In the semifinals, Peterson defeated Finkes 8-and-7 and Owen defeated DeLuke 4-and-3.

WOMEN’S

Marla Flinn added to her legendary status at PCC.

Flinn won her seventh straight President’s Cup and 14th overall, defeating Sandy Finkes 4-and-3.