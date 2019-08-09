Piqua football opens scrimmage season with Springboro

By Rob Kiser

SPRINGBORO — Piqua football’s opening scrimmage was a challenge Friday night as the Indians visited Springboro.

And while the Indians played with the Panthers for much of the scrimmage, the end was not what the Indians were looking for.

Springboro had the only two touchdowns of the scrimmage in the down-and-distance series to conclude the scrimmage.

On the first one, it was an eight-play series ending with a 7-yard TD run.

The second was on a 70-yard pass on the first play.

At the same time, Piqua was unable to pick up a first down in either of its down-and-distance series.

“You never want to end the scrimmage by giving up a big play like that,” Piqua football coach Bill Nees said. “And you never what to end a scrimmage with a three-and out.”

The scrimmage had begun with four, seven-play series for each of the teams.

And neither team threatened to find the end zone.

Springboro’s deepest penetration was Piqua’s 19, while the Indians best series ended near midfield.

“I thought we played pretty well (on defense), even on the first down-and-distance,” Nees said. “Then we gave up the one big play.”

On offense, Piqua was set back by a few fumbles as well as a strong Springboro defense.

“We put the ball on the ground a couple times and we put ourselves in a hole,” Nees said.

Then there was field goal and punting sequence, with Piqua’s Jackson Trombley hitting all five of his field goal attempts, ranging from 10 yards to 32 yards.

“We got some good special teams work in,” Nees said.

That led up to the two down-and distance series to conclude the scrimmage.

“I think we will (learn a lot from the films),” Nees said. “It is a situation where you can either go back to the drawing board or get better. I think we are in a position to get better.”

Piqua will be back in action Friday at Celina, before hosting Northmont in its final scrimmage on Aug. 23 and opening the regular season by hosting Chaminade-Julienne on Aug. 30.

