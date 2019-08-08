Tipp 2nd at Greenville Invitational: Wednesday/Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

and Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

GREENVILLE — Two 18-hole tournaments is hardly enough to form a clear picture of how the new Miami Valley League will play out this season.

But Thursday’s Greenville Invitational, played at Turtle Creek Golf Course, did give something of an early snapshot, with four of the Miami Division’s teams competing. And in the end, Tippecanoe was the overall tournament runner-up by one stroke, falling to Northmont 338-339.

Nathan Gagnon was the individual runner-up, as well, shooting 76 to lead the Red Devils — who also finished second behind the Thunderbolts at Monday’s season-opening Urbana Invitational. Matt Salmon shot 83, Braydon Bottles shot 89, Joey Pleiman shot 91 and Nolan Lawson shot 101.

Troy finished fifth on the day with a 361, with division rival Greenville taking third with 344 and Beavercreek, last year’s tournament champ, taking fourth with 358. Piqua, another division rival, finished ninth with a 392. Butler was the only team in the Miami Division not competing in the tournament.

“This gives us an idea of what the competition in the Miami Valley League will be like this year. And it’s going to be a fun league,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “I assume Butler will be pretty good, too, and you had three of us separated by 22 strokes today.

“The conditions were tough. The courses are getting hard, so there’s a lot of runout and balls running into trouble. Turtle Creek has been a tough course for us over the years, and it’s always a challenge. There’s a lot of downhill lies and uphill lies and trees and water, so for a freshman to step up and play the way he did for us today, that shows he has a lot of confidence in what he’s doing.”

That freshman was Aaron Colvin, who led the Trojans on the day with an 88. Ryan Dowling shot 90, Henry Johnston shot 91, Owen Evilsizor shot 92, Tag Bender shot 96 and Zach Prouty shot 98.

“Some of the guys are playing pretty consistent,” Evilsizor said. “Owen had a good day again. Ryan never really got into a rhythm, but his short game helped him. And Henry, we haven’t seen Henry’s best golf of the year yet. It’s still early, and this is a team that is going to keep getting better as the year goes on. There’s no panic yet.”

Mason Price led Piqua with 94. Other Piqua scores were: Kyler Kommer 99, Decker Jackson 103, Drew Hinkle 134 and Aiden Webster 144.

Covington finished 11th with a 425. Grant Humphrey led the way with a 99, Job Morgan shot 102, Dylan Lucas shot 111, Hunter Ray shot 113, Garret Fraley shot 128 and David McCool shot 158.

Fairmont’s Logan Mayes was the individual medalist with a 75.

Tippecanoe is back in action Friday at Centerville. The Trojans will host the Troy Invitational — which Tippecanoe and Piqua will also compete in — Monday at Troy Country Club, and Covington will play in the Cross County Conference Preview Monday at Stillwater Valley.

Brookville

Invitational

BROOKVILLE — Milton-Union finished 11th at the Brookville Invitational Thursday, shooting 375.

Justin Brown led the Bulldogs with an 83, Sam Case shot 95, Max Grafflin shot 96 and Nathan Thompson shot 101.

Miami East shot 361 on the day. Sam Zapadka shot an 84, Noah King and Colin Jennings both shot 92, Ty Fetters shot 93, Andrew Bevan shot 96 and Cooper Elleman shot 100.

Milton-Union will compete in a third straight 18-hole invitational on Friday, playing in the Northridge Invitational. Miami East will play in the Cross County Conference Preview Monday at Stillwater Valley.

• Girls Golf

Miami East 199,

Riverside 236

ST. PARIS/VERSAILLES — It may not be a league matchup yet, but it will be in the future.

And the Miami East girls golf team (1-0) came out on top on Wednesday, defeating Riverside 199-236 at Lakeland Golf Course in its first dual match of the new season.

Paige Lawson and Kearsten Kirby both shot 46 to lead the Vikings, Katie Pottorf shot 53, Olivia Patton shot 54, Erin Baker shot 55 and Taylor Godsey shot 69.

And on Thursday, the Vikings competed in the Versailles Invitational, finishing fourth with a 403.

Lawson led the way with a 92 — seventh individually — and Kirby was 14th individually with a 100. Patton shot 104, Pottorf shot 107, Baker shot 115, Gretchen Stevens shot 128, Godsey shot 138 and Addyson Godwin shot 152.

Miami East hosts Urbana in a dual on Friday.

Bethel 213,

Piqua 218

PIQUA — The Bethel girls golf team defeated Piqua 213-218 Thursday at Echo Hills Golf Course.

Olivia Reittinger led Bethel with a 46.

Other Bees scores were Kenna Gray 49, Ashley Newton 56 and Skylar Johnson 62.

Piqua’s Reece Tate was medalist with 45.

Other Lady Indian scores were Haley Krogman 52, Brooklynne Wright 57 and Kenzi Anderson 65.

Bethel (2-0) travels to Riverside Friday.

Bethel 214,

Spr. Shawnee 240

SPRINGFIELD — The Bethel girls golf team opened the head-to-head portion of its schedule with a victory on Wednesday, defeating Springfield Shawnee 214-240 at Reid South.

Ashley Newton led the Bees with a 49 and McKenna Gray and Olivia Reittinger each shot 51, with Skylar Johnson adding a 63 to cap off the scoring, Grace Bennett shooting 65 and Karley Moore shooting 78.

