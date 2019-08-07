East golfers picture of consistency

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

PIQUA — Miami East first-year coach boys golf coach Roger Davidson knew his team had played pretty well at the Dan Kendig Memorial Wednesday at Echo Hills Golf Course.

He found out just how well once all the scores were tabulated.

The Vikings’ 340 total was good for second place.

Fort Loramie won with 324 and East and Anna both carded 340, with Miami East taking second on the fifth-man tiebreaker.

“Our high score was 90, you have to feel pretty good about that,” Davidson said. “This our second 18-hole tournament and we improved by almost 40 shots (from Monday at Urbana Country Club). I wasn’t sure where it (340) would stack up, but this is pretty good.”

The Vikings were a picture of consistency, with just nine shots separating their low and high scores.

Sam Zapadka led the way with an 82.

Noah King had an 84, followed by Ty Fetters with an 86.

Andrew Bevan carded an 88, Cooper Elleman 89 and Colin Jennings 90.

Elleman’s 89 beat Anna’s fifth man by one stroke to give East second.

Milton-Union finished seventh with a 347 total.

“This is the first of three straight days of 18 holes tournaments,” Milton-Union coach Brett Barnes said. “We had match Tuesday with Newton, which was a good win for us. Justin Brown can be one of the top guys in the sectional. He was a little off that today.”

Brown led Milton-Union with an 81.

Other Milton scores were: Nathan Thompson 86, Max Grafflin 90, Sam Case 90, Grady Vichazone 110 and Tyler Leffew 117.

Newton finished ninth with a 365 total.

“I thought our first two guys (Ross Ferrell, Kleyson Wehrley) were a little higher than I thought they would be today,” Newton coach Ryan Karn said. “They both had big holes that hurt them. I thought our young guys played pretty well.”

Wehrley led Newton with an 86.

Other Indian scores were: Ferrell 88, Carson Knupp 95, Chandler Peters 96, Drew Bayer 101 and Andrew Whitaker 105.

Piqua was another stroke back in 10th place with a 366.

The Indians had shot 415 a year ago and put three players in the 80s this time around.

“I thought we played well,” Piqua coach Andy Johnson said. “Kyler Kommer got off to a really fast start and then struggled on the back nine, which is going to happen. I think Mason (Price) just put too much pressure on himself. He knows that and he will play better. I am really proud of Evan Hensler, breaking 90 in his first varsity match.”

Kommer led Piqua with an 85, Price had an 88 and Hensler carded an 89.

Other Indian scores were: Decker Jackson 104, Drew Hinkle 129 and Aiden Webster 137.

Covington finished 12th with a 411 total.

“That is about where I thought we would be score wise,” Covington coach Bill Wise said. “I thought Grant (Humphrey) would be a little lower than that. It was good for the young players to play in an 18-hole tournament.”

Humphrey led Covington with a 94.

Other Buccaneer scores were: Job Morgan 99, Dylan Lucas 109, Hunter Ray 109, Garret Fraley 133 and Zane Wise 141.

Bethel finished 14th with a 429 total.

Caleb Blackburn led Bethel with a 95.

Other Bees scores were: Alec Donahue 104, Sam Larsen 109, Ethan Rimkus 121, Drew Stitzel 133 and Zach Smith 140.

Troy Christian finished 16th with a 677 total.

All four Eagles were playing an 18-hole tournament for the first time.

“It was good to experience that, it is just unfortunate we had to play with players who were at such a higher level,” Troy Christian coach Robby Lygrass said. “We are just going to keep working to get better.”

Troy Christian’s scores were: Noah Tullus 149, Josh Flannery 169, Jesse Barnard 176 and Luke Redmond 183.

Contact Piqua Daily Call Sports Editor Rob Kiser at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com.

©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/08/web1_bethel1.jpg Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Bethel’s Ethan Rimkus chips on to the 15th green Wednesday. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/08/web1_bethel2.jpg Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Bethel’s Ethan Rimkus chips on to the 15th green Wednesday. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/08/web1_bethel4.jpg Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Covington’s Job Morgan chips on to the 18th green Wednesday. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/08/web1_covington2.jpg Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Covington’s Job Morgan chips on to the 18th green Wednesday. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/08/web1_granthumphrey.jpg https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/08/web1_kleyson1.jpg Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Newton’s Kleyson Wehrley looks over a birdie putt on the 10th hole Wednesday. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/08/web1_kleyson2.jpg Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Newton’s Kleyson Wehrley looks over a birdie putt on the 10th hole Wednesday. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/08/web1_kleyson3.jpg https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/08/web1_kleyson4.jpg https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/08/web1_kylerkommer.jpg https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/08/web1_mason1.jpg Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Miami East’s Ty Fetters watches a putt on the 18th green Wednesday. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/08/web1_miamieast2.jpg Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Miami East’s Ty Fetters watches a putt on the 18th green Wednesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Milton-Union’s Justin Brown chips on to the 15th green Wednesday. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/08/web1_milton1.jpg Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Milton-Union’s Justin Brown chips on to the 15th green Wednesday. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/08/web1_milton4.jpg https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/08/web1_mu2.jpg Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy Christian’s Jesse Barnard watches his drive on the 13th hole Wednesday. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/08/web1_troychristian.jpg Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy Christian’s Jesse Barnard watches his drive on the 13th hole Wednesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Mason Price blasts out of a bunker on the 18th hole Wednesday at the Dan Kendig Memorial at Echo Hills Golf Course. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/08/web1_masonuse.jpg Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Mason Price blasts out of a bunker on the 18th hole Wednesday at the Dan Kendig Memorial at Echo Hills Golf Course.