Covington HS fall sports tickets on sale: Sports briefs

Reserve seat and season tickets for Covington High School’s 2019 fall sports season are on sale.

Those who held football reserve seat tickets last year and want to buy seats may purchase their tickets at the high school during business hours (7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.)

Tickets will also be available during the high school open house on Aug. 19 from 5-6 p.m.

All football tickets at the gate will be $6 this year.

Reserve seat ticket prices are $35 for adults.

Season tickets are $20 for students and $30 for adults.

Volleyball season passes are $20 for students and $45 for adults.

All tickets at the door will be $4 for students and $6 for adults.

Fall Sports Passes (good for junior high and high school regular season home events) are $40 for students and $80 for adults.

For more info, contact Ashley Johnson at 473-2552.

Deal cards

33 at Echo

Brian Deal was low gross in the Thursday Industrial League at Echo Hills with a 33.

Ryan Pearson was second with 35, while Casey Lavey was third with 36.

Trent Karn was low net with 29.

Brent Hoes, Mick Leffel and Doug Harter tied for second with 32.

STANDINGS

Paul Sherry Chrysler 54.5

Jenning’s Construction 54.5

Brownlee – Wray 53.5

Hank’s Place 51.5

Classic Concrete 51.5

Hemm’s Glass 51.5

A.R.M.S. Inc. 49

Davis Meats 44

Erwin Distributing 43.5

Dave Arbogast Buick GMC Ford 41

Gisco 40

Winnsupply Of Piqua 35.5

Robbins cards

34 at Echo Hills

Brian Robbins was low gross with 34 in the Wednesday Industrial League at Echo Hills.

Ben Gover was second with 36 and Chris Garrity was third with 37.

Randi Pearson was low net with 28.

Andy Cox was second with 29 and Mark Sowry was third with 30.

STANDINGS

Edward Jones – Chris Garrity 75

Long Shots 64

Hartzell Buffaloes 53

Paul Sherry Chrysler 52

Unity National Bank 50.5

Smitty’s Bike Shop 49

Joe Thoma Jewelers 43

Murray Properties 41.5

Francis Office Supply 35.5

Williams has

44 at Echo Hills

Judy Williams was low gross in the Tuesday Ladies League at Echo Hills with 44.

Kathy Knoop was second with 50.

Delma Grissom was low net with 33 and Linda Willis was second with 35.

Renie Huffman was low putts with 15. Janet Butsch, Karen Nickol and Maryann Minton tied for second with 19.