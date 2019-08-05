Lady Bucc Invitational kicks off girls golf season

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

PIQUA — The girls golf season kicked off Monday with the Lady Bucc Invitational, and coaches were happy with what they saw, for the most part.

St. Henry won with a 355 total, while Versailles was second with 369 and National Trail was third with 382.

St. Henry’s Ellen Naumann was medalist with 75.

Makenna Jones of National Trail was second with 78, while Kenna Jenkinson of Greenville and Maddie Dunham of Versailles tied for third with 81.

Miami East led the Miami County teams, carding a 385 to finish fourth.

“We shot 383 in practice Saturday and shot 385 today,” Miami East coach Bruce Vanover said. “We have just been real consistent.”

That is something Vanover has preached to the girls.

“One shot doesn’t make a bad hole,” Vanover said. “One hole doesn’t make a bad round. A bad round doesn’t make a bad season.”

Paige Lawson, who led Miami East with an 83, was a prime example of that.

“She had a couple bad holes out there today,” Vanover said. “One of them was on the par-3 15th, and she came back with a par on 16. That is one of the things we talk about.”

Kearsten Kirby added a 93 for the Vikings.

Other Miami East scores were Olivia Patton 101, Erin Baker 108 and Katie Pottorf 110.

Bethel finished seventh with a 419 total.

“Most of our girls didn’t play much this summer, so this was good for them,” Bethel coach Ed Quincel. “Any of the four girls can make noise at the Cross County Conference and at sectionals, and I hope they follow through on that. We have four freshman that didn’t play today, and I hope they are going to develop their games.”

McKenna Gray led the Bees with a 91, followed by Olivia Reittinger with a 93.

Ashley Norton carded a 106 and Skylar Johnson added a 129.

Piqua finished eighth with 426.

Reece Tate led the Indians with a 93.

“I thought Reece Tate played a nice round,” Piqua first-year coach Tyler Bergman said. “I thought it was good just to get out on the golf course. We are just going to keep working and improving as the season goes on.”

Other Piqua scores were Adde Honeycutt 105, Haley Krogman 107, Hannah Anderson 121, Caitlyn Roberson 124 and Kenzi Anderson 125.

Troy finished 11th with a 449 total.

“It was good to get the season started,” Troy coach Matt Wibbeler said. “We had a couple girls missing today, so we brought some of the younger girls to see how they would do. We came here with no expectations. Four of the girls had never played in an 18-hole invite before.

“We are just going to keep working and getting better.”

Paige Stuchell led Troy with a 102 and Libby Harnish had a 108.

Other Troy scores were Megan Coate 112, Mareesa Uhlenbrock 127, Astha Patel 149 and Ella Fecher 152.

Covington did not have a team score.

Lady Bucc scores included Sarah Swisher 101, Katie Hembree 134 and Emma Elson 157.

Contact Piqua Daily Call Sports Editor Rob Kiser at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com.

©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Bethel’s Kenna Gray watches her putt roll over the hole on the third green Monday. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/08/web1_kennagray2-1.jpg Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Bethel’s Kenna Gray watches her putt roll over the hole on the third green Monday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Libby Harnish launches a drive Monday on the 13th hole at Echo Hills Golf Course. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/08/web1_libby-1.jpg Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Libby Harnish launches a drive Monday on the 13th hole at Echo Hills Golf Course. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Covington’s Sarah Slusher hits a pitch shot on to the third green Monday. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/08/web1_sarahslusher-1.jpg Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Covington’s Sarah Slusher hits a pitch shot on to the third green Monday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Kenzi Anderson watches her tee shot on the fifth hole Monday at Echo Hills. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/08/web1_TDN_0094-1.jpg Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Kenzi Anderson watches her tee shot on the fifth hole Monday at Echo Hills. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Miami East’s Kearsten Kirby watches her par putt on the 13th hole roll into the hole Monday at the Lady Bucc at Echo Hills Golf Course. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/08/web1_kearsten1-1.jpg Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Miami East’s Kearsten Kirby watches her par putt on the 13th hole roll into the hole Monday at the Lady Bucc at Echo Hills Golf Course.