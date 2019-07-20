Troy Post 43 advances to winner’s bracket final; plays Sidney Sunday night at Duke Park

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

TROY — The Troy Post 43 Legends advanced to the American Legion Region 2 winner’s bracket final Saturday night with a 6-2 win over top seed Van Wert Post 178.

Troy will play Sidney Post 217 at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the winner’s bracket final.

Greenville Post 140, who won by forfeit over Piqua Post 184 Saturday, will play Van Wert in an elimination game at 5:30 p.m.

The Legends got off to a fast start in the opening inning off Van Wert starter Nick Woods, who threw 42 pitches in Troy’s four-run first inning.

Andy Wargo started the inning by being hit by a pitch and Noah Brown and Jacob Francis both walked.

Troy starting pitcher Brandon Wilson then drilled a bases-clearing double to give Troy a 3-0 lead.

Ian Yunker sacrificed Wilson to third and Austin Kendall followed with a RBI single to make it 4-0.

Kyle Evans was hit by a pitch and Darius Boeke walked to load the bases, before Woods ended the rally with a strikeout and fielder’s choice.

Van Wert got one run in the home first, before a web-gem by Brown in centerfield prevented it from being a bigger inning.

After the first two were out, Jaden Youtsey walked.

Hayden Maples and Parker Conrad followed with singles make it 4-1 and putting runners on second and third.

Jon Lee hit a ball that appeared ticketed for extra bases before Brown made a diving catch to end the inning.

Wilson then pitched two more scoreless innings, retiring the last seven batters he faced before Brown took over on the mound in the fourth inning.

Troy added single runs in the fifth and sixth innings to make it 6-1.

With one out in the fifth, Kendall walked, went to second on wild pitch and scored on Johnny Baileys RBi single, before Baileys was thrown out attempting to go to second on the throw to the plate.

In the sixth, Wargo walked and scored on Jacob Francis’ one-out double.

Van Wert got one run back in the home sixth to make it 6-2.

Lee walked and with one out, Owen Treece and Jaxson Amweg both singled, with Lee scoring.

But, one a ground out back to Brown on the mound, Treece and Amweg both ended up on third and Troy made a tag out to end the inning on an unusual double play.

Yunker then came in to finish off Van Wert in the seventh, striking out two of the four batters he faced.

Wilson had two doubles for Troy, while he combined with Brown and Yunker on a seven-hitter.

They struck out seven, walked three and hit a batter.

Woods and Braden Zuber combined on a six-hitter for Van Wert.

They struck out three, walked 10 and hit two batters.

