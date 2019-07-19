Piqua Post 184 falls to Sidney Post 217 in district tournament play

By Rob Kiser

A game that was originally scheduled for Hardman Field ended up being played at Duke Park Friday night as Piqua Post 184 and Sidney Post 217 played in the American Legion district tournament.

And Piqua couldn’t recover from a slow start and lost to Sidney 10-1.

Sidney advances to the winner’s bracket final Sunday, where Post 217 will play the winner of Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. game between Troy Post 43 and Van Wert.

Piqua will play Greenville in an elimination game at 5 p.m. Saturday at Duke Park.

Post 184 pitcher Tim Knapshaefer own a win over Sidney earlier this summer.

But, it was a very different outcome Friday night.

Sidney made the most of one hit in the opening inning to jump out to a 4-0 lead.

Evan Monnier walked and Zack Griesdorn and Kyle Noble walked to load the bases.

Kurtis Rutschilling brought in two runs with an infield single and throwing error.

Noble scored on a wild pitch and after Bryce Kennedy walked, Rutschilling scored on an error on a pickoff throw.

Knapshaefer then found his zone, striking out the next three batters to end the inning.

In the third inning, Piqua got its only run to close within 4-1.

Jack Olberding doubled.

After Alex Keller’s sacrifice bunt, Olberding scored on Howie Ludwig’s RBI single.

Will Eversole added a single before Griesdorn was able to get a ground out to end the threat.

Sidney got that run back in the third to make it 5-1.

Noble walked and Rutschilling singled.

Kennedy’s ground scored Noble from third.

Sidney made it 7-1 in the fourth.

After Knapshaefer started the inning with two strikeouts, Evan Monnier had a double and scored on Griesdorn’s single.

Griesdorn would come around to score on a wild pitch.

In the Piqua sixth, Ludwig — who was 2-for-2 — and Levi Godwin — who was 2-for-3 — both singled.

But, Griesdorn was able to escape without giving up any runs.

Sidney added three more runs in the home sixth for the final margin of 10-1.

Mitch Larger started the inning with a walk.

With one out, Monnier singled.

Iverson Ventura replaced Knapshaefer on the mound and Griesdorn followed with a two-run double to make it 9-1.

Noble’s ground out to third scored the final run of the game.

Griesdorn scattered six hits, striking out five and walking one.

Knapshaefer and Ventura combined on a seven-hitter.

In six and one-third innings, Knapshaefer struck out eight, walked four and hit three batters.

