Troy Post 43 opens district tournament with 12-5 win over Greenville Post 140

TROY — It took two three days and two different sites, but the Troy Post 43 Legends opened American Legion district tournament play with a 12-5 win over the Greenville Post 140 Thunder in a game scheduled for Wednesday and completed Friday.

The game was rained out Wednesday, then started Thursday at Hardman Field in Piqua.

It was suspended after four innings with Troy leading 6-4 when a bank of lights went out.

It was resumed Friday at Duke Park and Troy used a six-run seventh inning to lock up the win.

Troy will play Van Wert in a winner’s bracket final at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Duke Park.

When the game resumed Friday, Greenville closed within 6-5 in the fifth inning.

Tyler Beyke doubled and Trent Collins reached on an error. Beyke eventually scored one a wild pitch.

Troy had two baserunners in the fifth inning off Collins, but could not score.

But, Post 43 batted around int he sixth inning to put the game away.

After the first two batters were out, Austin Kendall walked and Kyle Evans reached on an error.

Darius Boeke drilled a two-run double and would eventually score on a wild pitch

Colton Francis singled and Andy Wargo and Noah Brown both walked.

All three runners would score when Jacob Francis singled and the ball got past the leftfielder, before Francis was tagged out at third to end the inning.

Noah Brown, who relieved Johnny Baileys in the sixth inning, kept Greenville off the board in the seventh inning to finish off the win.

On Thursday, Troy had batted around in the second inning to take a 4-0 lead.

Brandon Wilson had a leadoff double, but was thrown out stealing third.

Ian Yunker, Kendall and Evans all walked and with two out, Colton Francis drilled a bases-clearing double to give Troy a 3-0 lead.

After walks to Wargo and Brown loaded the bases, Beyke replaced Timothy Lawson on the mound and Jacob Francis walked to force in a run and make it before Beyke got an out to end the inning.

Greenville quickly answered with four runs in the top of the third to tie it.

Zac Longfellow and Beyke singled and Collins scored both of them with a single.

Lawson followed with a double to put runners on second and third and Baileys replaced Elliot Seelig on the mound.

Jarin Young had a sacrifice fly and Reed Hanes followed with a RBI single to tie the game 4-4.

In the third, Yunker and Darius Boeke both walked, before Colton Francis had his second two-out double of the game, scoring Yunker.

After Wargo walked to load the bases, Beyke got an out to end the rally.

In the fourth, Wilson singled and Yunker walked.

Kendall followed with a RBI double, scoring Wilson, but Greenville threw Yunker out trying to score at the plate.

That gave Troy a 6-4 lead and after the inning, the game was suspended.

