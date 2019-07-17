Price, Krogman win Echo Hills Junior Club titles

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

PIQUA — Mason Price was a picture of consistency.

Haley Krogman had a fun day with a close friend.

Both were crowned champions Wednesday at the Echo Hills Junior Club Championship.

BOYS

Price was solid from start to finish in shooting nines of 42 and 41 to card an 83, good for an 11-shot victory over playing partent Evan Hensler.

“The thing I have been focused on is being consistent,” Price said. “I was happy with the way I played.”

He had a birdie on the par-4 fourth hole to help overcome a double bogey one one and triple bogeys on the par-4 eighth and par-3 15th hole.

“I still had a couple bad holes,” Price said. “The birdie on four was nice.”

Price had a three-shot lead at the turn and it grew to six when he parred the par-5 12th and Hensler triple bogeyed.

He pulled away from there.

“It is a good way (to get ready for the high school season),” Price said. “I was thinking about that. Last year, I played well in the Kendig to start the season and didn’t play well after that. I have put quite a bit of work in. Hopefully, it will be different this year.”

Hensler is playing on the boys golf team at Piqua for the first time this season, where Price will be a senior.

So, he was excited about his second-place finish.

“I was really surprised (to finish second),” Hensler said. “My score on the back nine (49) was better than I thought it would be. It was just a lot of fun to be out here with my buddies playing. I think it is (good preparation for the high school season).”

Piqua senior Kyler Kommer finished third with 99, while Covington junior Grant Humphrey was fourth with 100.

GIRLS

Another year’s experience appears to be beneficial for both Krogman and Brooklynne Wright.

Krogman carded a 101 for a three-shot victory over Wright, who carded 104.

“I really enjoyed it,” Krogman said. “I played a lot better than last year and the weather was nice.”

Wright agreed.

“I played a lot better than last year,” she said.

And the two made a great pairing.

“We have been friends since probably the third grade,” Wright said. “So, it was a lot of fun.”

Both girls went out in 49.

It was still tied with three holes to go.

“It was neck-and-neck the whole way,” Wright said.

But, the tide swung when Krogman made a par on the par-4 16th to take a two shot lead and picked up a strike on the final hole.

“I really didn’t know where we stood (score wise),” Krogman said. “It feels pretty good (to win). I think it is a good way to prepare (for the high school season). It was just a lot of fun.”

And Price and Krogman added to the fun by winning titles.

Contact Piqua Daily Call Sports Editor Rob Kiser at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com

©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.