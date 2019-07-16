American Legion district tournament dates announced; Troy Acme advances to state; softball signups

Staff Reports

The American Legion district baseball tournament will begin Wednesday at Hardman Field.

Seeds had yeat to be determined, pending on games Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, the fourth and fifth seeds will play at 5:30 p.m., followed by the two and three seeds playing at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s losers will play an elimination game at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, with the one seed playing the winner of the four and five seeds at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

On Friday, the loser of the second game Thursday will play an elimination game against the winner of the Thursday’s first game at 5:30 p.m., with the winner’s bracket final at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the loser’s bracket final will be played at 7:30 p.m.

The championship game will be played at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

If necessary, a second game will be played at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Troy earns

state berth

Troy earned its first berth in the state Acme tournament in 30 years last weekend.

Troy, coached by Greg Johnson, will open play in the state tournament at noon Saturday at Coldwater.

On Saturday, in the semifinals, they defeated Vandalia Butler 8-7.

Nick Garber threw a complete game behind a solid offensive performance.

On Sunday, in the district championship game, Ashton Young threw a complete-game shutout in the 3-0 victory over Versailles.

Brandon Beasley knocked in the first run the bottom of the fourth inning. Caleb Fogarty went 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI.

Fall Softball

Batting Leagues

Troy Fall Ball and Milton Union Fall Ball signups are being held.

Sunday doubleheader games will be played for five weeks.

Signup deadline is Aug 21

For forms and further info go to: www.miamicountyblaze.com

Miami County

Blaze Tryouts

The Miami County Blaze travel softball teams will be holding tryouts Aug. 3, 4, 10 and 11.

Tryouts for ages 12U-14U will be from 10 a.m.-noon.

Tryouts for ages 16U-18U will be from noon to 2 p.m.

Players only need to attend one day.

See website for details at www.miamicountyblaze.com or call Curt @937-875-0492