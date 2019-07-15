Troy American Legion Post 43 Juniors win state tournament; Legends sweep Ohio Summer Blast

Staff Reports
CINCINNATI —- The Troy Post 43 American Legion Legends and Junior team both had big weekends.
Legends
Troy Post 43 prepared for the District American Legion Tournament by going 5-0 in the Ohio Summer Blast in Blue Ash.
Troy opened the tournament with an 8-0 win over the Cincy Dawgs.
Ian Gengler and Warren Hartzell combined on a two-hitter, striking out two and walking four.
Austin Kendall was 3-for-3 at the plate with a triple.
Colton Francis had a double and two RBIs and Jacob Francis added a double and one RBI.
Noah Brown was 2-for-3 with one RBI, Brandon Wilson had two RBIs and Ian Yunker had one RBI.
Post 43 followed that with a 4-1 win over the Commonwealth Grays.
Elliott Selig, Wilson and Yunker combined on a four-hitter, striking out six and walking three.
Yunker was 3-for-3 at the plate with two doubles and one RBI.
Wilson, Hartzell and Darius Boeke all had one RBI.
Troy then defeated the Cincinnati Aces 5-4.
Andy Wargo was 2-for-3, with a double and one RBI, while Noah Brown had a double and two RBIs.
Wilson was 2-for-3 and Kendall added a double.
Ben Spangler, Boeke and Brown combined on a four-hitter, striking out five and walking two.
Troy then defeated the Ohio Flash 3-2.
Jacob Francis pitched the first six and two-third innings, striking out nine and walking three while allowing seven hits.
Yunker came in to get the final out on a strikeout.
Wilson and Colton Francis each had one RBI.
Troy then faced Ohio Commonwealth again in the championship game.
Post 43 won a 1-0 thriller.
Hartzell and Yunker combined on a two-hitter, striking out eight and walking three.
Troy’s run came in the third inning when Wargo doubled and Jacob Francis had a two-out single to score him.
Yunker also had a double in the game.
Troy Post 43 Juniors
The Junior team Ohio American Leagion State Junior Tournament, played at Beavers Field in Lancaster.
Troy opened the tournament with an 11-1 win over Athens Junior team.
Aiden Heffner was 2-for-2 with three RBIs.
Jacob Longenecker had a double and two RBIs, while Garrett LeMaster had a double and one RBI.
Jonny Baileys doubled and Cy Baisden had one RBI.
Baileys and Keith Orndorff combined on a six-hitter, striking out eight and walking four.
Troy followed that with a 6-3 win over the Post 757 Colts 16U team.
Orndorff was 3-for-3 with a double and one RBI, while Heffner was 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI.
Baisden was 2-for-3 with one RBI, while Cam Swartout had two RBIs and Baileys had a double.
Noah Krause was 2-for-3 and LeMaster was 2-for-4.
Orndorff and Longenecker combined on an eight-hitter, striking out 11 and walking three.
Troy followed that with a 10-0 win over James Dickey Post 23 17U team.
Baileys was 3-for-4 with one RBI, while Heffner was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Jake Carman was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Jack Cleckner was also 2-for-3.
Jake Smith had a double and one RBI, while LeMaster, Gavin Martin and Longenecker all had one RBI.
Longenecker and Levi Polin comined on a four-hitter, striking out six.
Troy defeated Bruins Baseball 16U team 14-1 in the championship game.
Cleckner pitched a four-hitter, striking out seven and walking two.
He also helped himself at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Baileys was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while LeMaster was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs.
Swartout was 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI, while Martin had a double and one RBI.
Baisden had two RBIs and Polin added one RBI.