Troy American Legion Post 43 Juniors win state tournament; Legends sweep Ohio Summer Blast

Photo Provided The Troy American Legion Post 43 Junior team won the Ohio American Legion State Junior tournament over the weekend in Lancaster.

Staff Reports

CINCINNATI —- The Troy Post 43 American Legion Legends and Junior team both had big weekends.

Legends

Troy Post 43 prepared for the District American Legion Tournament by going 5-0 in the Ohio Summer Blast in Blue Ash.

Troy opened the tournament with an 8-0 win over the Cincy Dawgs.

Ian Gengler and Warren Hartzell combined on a two-hitter, striking out two and walking four.

Austin Kendall was 3-for-3 at the plate with a triple.

Colton Francis had a double and two RBIs and Jacob Francis added a double and one RBI.

Noah Brown was 2-for-3 with one RBI, Brandon Wilson had two RBIs and Ian Yunker had one RBI.

Post 43 followed that with a 4-1 win over the Commonwealth Grays.

Elliott Selig, Wilson and Yunker combined on a four-hitter, striking out six and walking three.

Yunker was 3-for-3 at the plate with two doubles and one RBI.

Wilson, Hartzell and Darius Boeke all had one RBI.

Troy then defeated the Cincinnati Aces 5-4.

Andy Wargo was 2-for-3, with a double and one RBI, while Noah Brown had a double and two RBIs.

Wilson was 2-for-3 and Kendall added a double.

Ben Spangler, Boeke and Brown combined on a four-hitter, striking out five and walking two.

Troy then defeated the Ohio Flash 3-2.

Jacob Francis pitched the first six and two-third innings, striking out nine and walking three while allowing seven hits.

Yunker came in to get the final out on a strikeout.

Wilson and Colton Francis each had one RBI.

Troy then faced Ohio Commonwealth again in the championship game.

Post 43 won a 1-0 thriller.

Hartzell and Yunker combined on a two-hitter, striking out eight and walking three.

Troy’s run came in the third inning when Wargo doubled and Jacob Francis had a two-out single to score him.

Yunker also had a double in the game.

Troy Post 43 Juniors

The Junior team Ohio American Leagion State Junior Tournament, played at Beavers Field in Lancaster.

Troy opened the tournament with an 11-1 win over Athens Junior team.

Aiden Heffner was 2-for-2 with three RBIs.

Jacob Longenecker had a double and two RBIs, while Garrett LeMaster had a double and one RBI.

Jonny Baileys doubled and Cy Baisden had one RBI.

Baileys and Keith Orndorff combined on a six-hitter, striking out eight and walking four.

Troy followed that with a 6-3 win over the Post 757 Colts 16U team.

Orndorff was 3-for-3 with a double and one RBI, while Heffner was 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI.

Baisden was 2-for-3 with one RBI, while Cam Swartout had two RBIs and Baileys had a double.

Noah Krause was 2-for-3 and LeMaster was 2-for-4.

Orndorff and Longenecker combined on an eight-hitter, striking out 11 and walking three.

Troy followed that with a 10-0 win over James Dickey Post 23 17U team.

Baileys was 3-for-4 with one RBI, while Heffner was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

Jake Carman was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Jack Cleckner was also 2-for-3.

Jake Smith had a double and one RBI, while LeMaster, Gavin Martin and Longenecker all had one RBI.

Longenecker and Levi Polin comined on a four-hitter, striking out six.

Troy defeated Bruins Baseball 16U team 14-1 in the championship game.

Cleckner pitched a four-hitter, striking out seven and walking two.

He also helped himself at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

Baileys was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while LeMaster was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs.

Swartout was 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI, while Martin had a double and one RBI.

Baisden had two RBIs and Polin added one RBI.

