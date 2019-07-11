No injuries in I-75 truck fire

Troy firefighters battle a stubborn truck fire on northbound I-75, just north of the St. Rt. 41 exit (Mile Marker 74) on Thursday afternoon. The call cam e in shortly after 5:15 p.m.. The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Troy Police responded to control traffic while firefighter extinguished the blaze. No one was injured. Fire units were on the scene for around 90 minutes.

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today