Frydell Junior tournament continues; finals set for Friday

Staff Reports

TROY — Play in the Frydell Junior Tennis Tournament continued Thursday at Troy City Park, with four singles titles and two doubles titles on the line Friday.

BOYS

Singles

12-14

Nicholas Von Krosigh will play Aiden Yeager for the title at 9 a.m.

Von Krosigh defeated Go Okuno 6-1, 6-3 in one semifinal, while Yeager defeated Ben Iddings 6-4, 5-7, 10-5 in the other semifinal.

In the backdraw, Go Okuno defeated Noah Willoughby 6-0, 6-1 and will play Iddings at 9 a.m.

16-18

Jackson Goodall will play Luke Blake for the title at 9 a.m.

Goodall defeated Sho Okuno 6-2, 6-0 in one semifinal; while Blake outlasted Kessler Hackenberger 6-0, 2-6 , 7-6 (10-2)in the other semifinal.

In the backdraw, Josh Galloway will play Spencer Short at 9 a.m.

Galloway defeated Sean Dippold 6-3, 6-0; and Short defeated Sam Gilardi 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles

Goodall and Dippold will play Iddings and Van Krosigh for the doubles title at 1 p.m.

Goodall and Dippold defeated Go and Sho Okuno 7-5, 6-2 Thursday to advance.

The Okunos will play Josh and Isaac Partee in a backdraw match at 2:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Singles

12-14

Maci Yeager will play Nina Short for the title at 9 a.m.

Yeager defeated Josie Romich 6-1, 6-2 in one semifinal; while Short defeated Celeste Hartings 6-1, 6-3 in the other semifinal.

In the backdraw, Katie Schults and Hartings will play at 9 a.m.

Schults defeated Katie Bertke 6-1, 6-0; and Hartings defeated Ashley Haley 6-1, 6-4.

16-18

Hannah Fugate will play Dakota Schoreder for the title at 9 a.m.

Fugate defeated Emily Marchal 6-3, 6-4 and Kit Wolke 6-3, 6-2.

Schroeder defeated Leah Fraker 6-1, 6-2 and Izzy King 6-0, 6-0.

King had defeated Mizu Sakumoto 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

In the backdraw, Lilian McDowell will play Danielle Robbins at 9 a.m.

McDowell defeated Isabel Haley 6-1, 6-2 and Robbins outlasted Taylor Kaster 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.

The McDowell-Robbins winner will play Natalie Milligan at 1 p.m.

Milligan defeated Mackenzie Nosker 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles

Meredith Fitch and Fugate will play Yeager and Fraker for the doubles title at 1 p.m. after the semifinal matches were played Wednesday.

In the backdraw, King and Arabella Partee will play Romich and Bertke at 1 p.m.