Alexa Wiles of the Kalamazoo Skating Club performs at Hobart Arena on Thursday during the Troy Skating Club’s 44th annual Kathy Slack Troy Summer Competition. The event will be held through July 14.

Alexa Wiles of the Kalamazoo Skating Club performs at Hobart Arena on Thursday during the Troy Skating Club’s 44th annual Kathy Slack Troy Summer Competition. The event will be held through July 14. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/07/web1_071119mju_skate1-1.jpg Alexa Wiles of the Kalamazoo Skating Club performs at Hobart Arena on Thursday during the Troy Skating Club’s 44th annual Kathy Slack Troy Summer Competition. The event will be held through July 14. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today