Celebrating our Independence

A trio of runners stretch before Thursdays Free the Mind, Anchor the Soul Suicide Prevention run in West Milton

Matt Strayer and his son Beau, 5 of Troy play pass on Prouty Plaza as they wait on the Troy Fourth of July Parade to begin

The Troy Fourth of July parade makes its way around the public square.

Wyatt Ashbrook, 5, of Piqua gets ready to drop a disc as his brother Levi, 3, watches during Piqua 4th Fest activities in Piqua

Dayton Salsa Project performss on the main stage at 4th Fest in Downtown Piqua

Ava Lowry, 6, of Tipp City enjoys some cotton candy at the West Milton Park on the 4th.

West Milton 4th of July fireworks

A trio of runners stretch before Thursdays Free the Mind, Anchor the Soul Suicide Prevention run in West Milton https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/07/web1_Valley1.jpg A trio of runners stretch before Thursdays Free the Mind, Anchor the Soul Suicide Prevention run in West Milton Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today ©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved Matt Strayer and his son Beau, 5 of Troy play pass on Prouty Plaza as they wait on the Troy Fourth of July Parade to begin https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/07/web1_Valley2.jpg Matt Strayer and his son Beau, 5 of Troy play pass on Prouty Plaza as they wait on the Troy Fourth of July Parade to begin Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today ©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved The Troy Fourth of July parade makes its way around the public square. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/07/web1_Valley3.jpg The Troy Fourth of July parade makes its way around the public square. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today ©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved Wyatt Ashbrook, 5, of Piqua gets ready to drop a disc as his brother Levi, 3, watches during Piqua 4th Fest activities in Piqua https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/07/web1_Valley4.jpg Wyatt Ashbrook, 5, of Piqua gets ready to drop a disc as his brother Levi, 3, watches during Piqua 4th Fest activities in Piqua Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today ©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved Dayton Salsa Project performss on the main stage at 4th Fest in Downtown Piqua https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/07/web1_Valley5.jpg Dayton Salsa Project performss on the main stage at 4th Fest in Downtown Piqua Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today ©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved Ava Lowry, 6, of Tipp City enjoys some cotton candy at the West Milton Park on the 4th. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/07/web1_Valley6.jpg Ava Lowry, 6, of Tipp City enjoys some cotton candy at the West Milton Park on the 4th. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today ©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved West Milton 4th of July fireworks https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/07/web1_Valley7.jpg West Milton 4th of July fireworks Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today ©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/07/web1_Valley8.jpg Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today ©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/07/web1_VAlley9.jpg Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today ©2019 Miami Valley Today. All rights reserved