Piqua football camp next week; open 7-on-7s against Northwestern

A big week 0f 7-on-7s heading into the annual Piqua summer football camps kicked off Tuesday and continue through Saturday.

The 2019 Piqua Football Camps will be held July 15-17 at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field.

Both the K-6 and grades 7-8 camp will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. each day.

The Indian Nation camp will be staffed by coach Bill Nees, his assistants and players from the 2019 squad, along with former Piqua alumni.

Since 1990, Piqua has won 232 games, averaged eight wins a season and qualified for the playoffs 11 times, while winning eight league championships.

Campers will lead proper techniques in offensive and defensive line play, linebacker and secondary play, blocking and tackling, pass routes, throwing and catching, kicking, punting and long snapping and running back and tight end play.

Campers should report in work-out clothes, including cleated shoes if possible.

They should also bring tennis shoes if possible, in case of going indoors if there is rain.

Camp brochures and registration forms are available at Piqua High School, the library and Tecumseh Woods.

Mail-in registration before Friday is $40. After that and walk-up registrations are $50.

Checks should be made payable to the Piqua Football Dept.

Piqua-Northwestern

Tuesday presented the first opportunity for Piqua to play another team in 7-on-7s, as Northwestern visited Alexander Stadium/Purk Field.

“It was an opportunity to play against a number of different looks, which is a good thing,” Piqua football coach Bill Nees said. “Northwestern is a playoff team with a lot of speed and we gained a lot of invaluable game experience.”

Piqua had three TDs and four interceptions in the scrimmage, while Northwestern had one TD.

After Northwester scored a TD on its opening eight-play series, Piqua came back with a touchdown pass from Blane Ouhl to Colin Roe.

On Northwestern’s second series, Max King came up with the first of his two interceptions on the day.

On the next Piqua series, Brady Ouhl threw a pair of TD passes.

The first was a 38-yarder to Keagan Patton and the second was a 40-yard pass to Gio Barren-Evans.

On Northwestern’s next series, Brady Ouhl and Sean Brading picked off passes and on Northwestern’s final possession, King got his second pick.

“I thought we did a good job getting after the ball,” Nees said.

Piqua will play in a tournament at Beavercreek Thursday and at Dayton Friday, before wrapping up the week with the annual trip to the Northmont Saturday morning for another 7-on-7 tournament.

“This is a big three weeks,” Nees said. “We are looking to several on several starting positions, looking to stay healthy and continuing to get better.”

And Piqua will look to take the momentum from a big week of 7-on-7s into camp week next week.

