Troy Post 43 goes 6-0 in Xenia tournament

Staff Reports

XENIA —- The Troy American Legion Post 43 Legends went 6-0 in the Xenia tournament.

Troy opened the tournament with an 11-1 win over the Cincinnati Thunder.

Colton Francis was 2-for-4 with four RBIs.

Kyle Evans had two RBIs, while Andy Wargo, Brandon Wilson, Austin Kendall and Elliot Selig all had one RBI.

On the mound, Warren Hartzell pitched a three-hitter, striking out seven and walking one.

Troy followed that wiht a 6-2 win over the Columbus Jammers.

Wargo was 3-for-4, while Evans was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.

Kendall and Zach Seagraves both had one RBI.

Ian Gengler pitched a six-hitter, striking out four and walking one.

Troy followed that with a 9-0 victory over the Troy Post 43 Junior team.

Jacob Francis was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.

Noah Brown was 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI and Wargo was 2-for-3 with one RBI.

Wilson was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Evans had two RBIs.

Darius Boeke pitched a three-hitter, striking out five.

Troy then defeated the Cincy River Dawgs 7-3.

Wargo was 2-for-4 with one RBI and Colton Francis had two RBIs.

Seagraves and Boeke each had one RBI.

Selig, Hartzell and Brown combined on a five-hitter, striking out seven and walking six.

Troy then defeated the Columbus Jammers for the second time, this time by a 2-1 score.

Wargo and Hartzell each had one RBI, while Ben Spangler and Brown combined on a two-hitter on the mound, striking out one and walking three.

Troy closed out the tournament with a 5-4 win over Gem City.

Hartzell was 2-for-2 with one RBI and Jacob Francis had a double.

Selig and Wilson scattered 12 hits, striking out four.