Scribner wins three-hole playoff at Strawberry Festival Junior Tournament; Stuchell wins girls title

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

TROY — Former Troy High School standout Holden Scribner went out in style at the Troy Strawberry Festival Junior Tournament sponsored by Troy Noon Optimist Sunday at Miami Shores.

But, Tippecanoe sophomore Brayden Bottles didn’t make it easy for him in the tournament shorted to nine holes due to wet conditions on the back nine.

After winning the boys 15-18 age group in 2017 and losing in a playoff to Nate Uhlenhake a year ago, Scribner outlasted Bottles in a three-hole playoff after both golfers had shot one-under par 35s on the front nine.

“It is kind of cool to win my final one (Strawberry Festival Junior Tournament),” Scribner said. “Give him (Brayden Bottles) a lot of credit. He is a great player.”

After both players parred the par-4 10th to start the playoff, they both hit their second shots over the green on the par-5 18th hole and neither could make a par.

That sent them back to the 10th tee, where Bottles hit first and it appeared he had hit his drive out of bounds. He hit a provisional, but his original drive had ricocheted back into the fairway.

“I did (kind of feel like that was a second chance),” Bottles said.

Scribner wasn’t fazed by it.

“Not at all,” he said. “He is a great player. So, even if he was (OB), he was capable of getting up-and-down for a bogey.”

Bottles was short left on his approach and Scribner was on the front fringe, about 15-feet from the hole.

Bottles chip came out hot and went about 30-feet past the hole.

“I caught it a little thin and it rolled out,” Bottles said.

Scribner rolled his putt to within inches of the hole and when Bottles missed his putt, Scribner was the winner.

“I was thinking just get it close,” Scribner said about the birdie putt. “Just make a par.”

For Bottles, it was a big step forward.

“I never thought I would shoot 35 today,” Bottles said. ‘“I was thinking I would shoot in the high 30s. Definitely, this gives me a lot of confidence going forward.”

It was a battle back-and-forth all day, with both players in the same group.

Scribner started with a two-putt birdie on the first hole, but Bottles answered with a birdie on the par-4 third hole to even it up.

Bottles bogeyed the par-5 fourth to fall one back, but birdied the par-4 fifth to even things back up.

Scribner birdied the par-4 sixth hole, but a double-bogey on the par-3 seventh gave Bottles a one-shot lead with two holes to play.

“After the seventh hole, I thought I might have a chance to win,” Bottles said.

And while Bottles finished with two pars, Scribner birdied the par-4 ninth to force the playoff.

“I guess its good to be able to ‘clutch up’ in that situation,” Scribner said. “I hit a great shot in there and the putt was only about seven feet. It is kind of funny I was in a playoff again this year. Just glad I was able to win.”

Brendan Siehl took third with 39 and Tyler Fetters was fourth with 43.

13-14

Brady Downing shot 54 to edge Trayce Mercer by one stroke.

9-12

Charlie Schimaman shot 46 to cruise to victory.

Anden Kremer was second with a 60.

6-8

In a three-hole competition, Jonathan Allen won with 13.

Otto Schinaman finished second with 16.

GIRLS

15-18

Troy High School teammates Paige Stuchell and Delaney Davis battled it out, with Stuchell recording a five-shot victory.

In a back-and-forth competition the two girls were tied after six holes.

But, Stuchell put together a bogey-par-par finish to shoot 48, while Davis came in with 53.

“This is my third time playing in it and the first time I won,” Stuchell said. “I was happy with the way I played. I hit everything well and I had a strong finish.”

Davis wasn’t too disappointed with second.

“I had some good holes and bad holes,” Davis said. “It could have been a not as good outcome. If you take away a couple shots here-and-there, I could have been right there.”

Megan Coate and Maricait Gillespie tied for third with 70.

9-12

Shelby Drinnon carded a 51 for a six-shot victory.

Ella Porter was second with 57 and Morgan Maxwell took third with 68.

Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

