All-league awards announced

MIAMI COUNTY — The end of spring and beginning of summer marks the end of another school year — as well as spring sports awards — and Miami County’s schools had another big season when their respective all-league awards were announced.

• MBC

Troy Christian will be leaving the Metro Buckeye Conference for the newly formed Three Rivers Conference in fall of 2021. The Eagles finished off their penultimate year in their current league, though, with a big haul in the All-MBC postseason awards, including a pair of Athlete of the Year awards.

In girls track, senior Kenley Blake was named the Athlete of the Year. She also earned All-MBC first team honors (100 and high jump), as did Gracie Glaser (1,600 and 3,200) and Elizabeth Deal (long jump). Glaser won the sportsmanship award.

In softball, Jenna Douglas was named the Athlete of the Year, and coach Heather Douglas was named the Co-Coach of the Year. Juniors Douglas and Sam Lentz and freshman Courtney Eschete were also all named to the first team. Seniors Jalyn Forrer and Cara Salazar and junior Lexi Salazar earned spots on the second team, and Carol Lazano won the sportsmanship award.

In baseball, seniors Caleb Twiss and Carson Kindred and freshman Lucas Day all earned spots on the first team. Juniors Jason Blake, Zach Seagraves and Nathan Waltz all were named second team and Jake Ronicker earned the sportsmanship award.

In boys track, earning spots on the first team were: Jalen Hudgins (100, 200 and long jump), Robert Ventura (800 and 1,600), Nick Pratt (3,200) and the 4×800 team of Ventura, Pratt, Nate Hunnicutt and Aiden Tkach. Pratt also won the sportsmanship award.

• SWBL

Milton-Union will also be leaving the Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division for the TRC in fall of 2021. The Bulldogs closed out their penultimate year in the SWBL with a solid performance in the all-league awards.

In tennis, the Bulldogs three singles players claimed three of the five All-SWBL Buckeye first team spots — Nick and Nathan Brumbaugh and Peyton Brown. The doubles team of Jake Swafford and Luke Barnes earned a spot on the second team, and the doubles team of Caleb Wintrow and William Morris earned honorable mention.

In softball, senior Courtney Seevers and juniors Bree Nevels and Kya Swartztrauber were all named to the All-SWBL Buckeye first team. Senior Annika Hutchinson, junior Lizzie Oaks and sophomore Madison Jones all earned spots on the second team, and seniors Olivia Brown and Audrey Smith both earned honorable mention.

In baseball, senior Aaran Stone and junior A.J. Lovin earned spots on the first team. Junior Kayge Thwaits earned a spot on the second team and seniors Alex Beam and Josh Woodell earned honorable mention.

In boys track, earning spots on the All-SWBL Buckeye team for winning events at the league meet were: Dalton Hetzler (400), Mason Gooslin (discus) and Carter Tinnerman (pole vault).

In girls track, earning spots on the All-SWBL Buckeye team for winning events at the league meet were: Madelyn Johnson (200 and 400), Kristen Dickison (800 and 1,600), Sophie Meredith (3,200), Morgan Grudich (100 hurdles and long jump), Ally Lyons (high jump) and the 4×200, 4×400 and 4×800 relay teams.

• CCC

The Cross County Conference’s days are numbered now, but Miami County’s teams still fared well this season when it came time for the postseason honors.

In baseball, All-CCC first team honorees were: Bradford’s Gavin Trevino, Covington’s Trentin Alexander, Miami East’s Ian Gengler and Newton’s Ryan Mollette.

Second team honorees were: Bethel’s Dylan Williams, Covington’s Gavin McReynolds, Miami East’s Andy Wargo and Alex Hayes and Newton’s Nate Zielinski. Earning special mention were: Bethel’s Layne McClure, Bradford’s Fisher Spencer, Covington’s Jakob Hamilton, Miami East’s Tyler Kirby and Newton’s Charlie Walker.

In softball, first team honorees were: Bethel’s Olivia Reittinger, Bradford’s Emma Canan and Austy Miller, Covington’s Makenzie Long, Miami East’s Kyleigh Kirby and Newton’s Brooke and Marissa Deeter and Erin Norman.

Second team honorees were: Bradford’s Abby Fike, Covington’s Makenna Gostomsky and Morgan Studebaker, Miami East’s Sam Urban and Newton’s Mallory Dunlevy. Earning special mention were: Bethel’s Grace Anthony, Bradford’s Elisa Martinez, Covington’s Allie Garman, Miami East’s Abigail Covault and Newton’s Ashlyn Deeter.

In boys track, earning spots on the All-CCC team for winning events at the league meet were: Newton’s Cameron Stine (110 hurdles and 300 hurdles), Dawson Hildebrand (shot put) and the 4×100 relay team of Josh Ecklebarger, Jack Ballard, Brady McClish and Ethan Cook; Covington’s 4×200 relay team of Alex Shaffer, Gray Harshbarger, Cade Schmelzer and Kadin Presser; and Bradford’s Jacob McQuinn (discus).

In girls track, earning spots on the All-CCC team for winning events at the league meet were: Miami East’s Gabrielle Hawkins (100, 200 and 400), Natalie Bair (800), Rachel Ondera (discus) and the 4×800 relay team of Bair, Ashlyn Monnin, Paxton Hunley and Paige Blauvelt; Covington’s Lillian Hamilton (high jump), Lauren Christian (shot put) and the 4×200 and 4×400 relay teams of Morgan and Alyssa Kimmel, Morgan Lowe and Paige Boehringer; and Bethel’s Kaitlyn Balkcom (1,600 and 3,200).

