Garman has two-shot lead in Shores Club Championship after 70; Sarich, Stickrod, Rohr are flight leaders

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

TROY —- If you believe Alex Garman, that last place he expected to be was the leader heading into the final round of the Miami Shores Golf Course Club Championship.

But, after an opening round of two-under par 70 Saturday, that is exactly where Garman finds himself heading into Sunday’s final round of the 36-hole tournament.

“I had no expectations, hadn’t broke 80 all year,” Garman said with a laugh.

On a day where there were some tough pin placements and rain at times, Garman made a move late onthe front nine and maintained that momentum.

Garman used birdies on the 335-yard par-4 sixth hole, 221-yard par-3 seventh hole and 341-yard par-4 eighth hole to move to two-under par.

He added birdies on the 304-yard par-4 13th hole and 465-yard par-5 15th to offset three bogeys on the day and holds a two-shot lead over Justin Weber, who had an even-par 72.

“Today was real solid,” Garman said. “Putting my driver in play (was the difference). Justin (Weber) is a good player. It should be a lot of fun tomorrow.”

Weber felt pretty good after managing to shoot an even-par round on an up-and-down day.

“Some bad holes and some good holes,” Weber said.

After a slow start, Weber used birdies on the 368-yard par-4 fifth hole, the sixth hole and the 388-yard par-4 ninth hole to get back to even par at the turn.

After falling back to three-over and trailing Garman by five shots after 15 holes, Weber finished with birdies on the 409-yard par-4 16th, 392-yard par-4 17th and 530-yard par-5 18th to get back to even par and within two shots heading to Sunday.

“I finished real strong,” Weber said. “So, I feel like I have some momentum. Alex (Garman) and I played on the same team in high school. Tomorrow, should be a lot of fun. I am hoping for a lot of wind (to make the conditions tough).”

It is not a two-man competition by any means.

Zach Allen will round out the final pairing and is just three shots back after a 73, while Matt Maurer is five shots back after a 75. Allen had the early lead after two-under 34 on the front nine.

Tied for fifth at 77 are Kris Anderson and Brett Menser.

Super Seniors

It is a tight battle in the Super Seniors competition.

Jim Sarich leads after an opening round 74, after a two-under par 34 on the back nine.

Jeff Poettinger is one stroke back after a 75.

Rick Szabo is third after a 76 and one more stroke back at 77 is Don Wogoman, who got back into it with a one-under par 35 on the back nine.

Super Duper Seniors

Tom Strickrod carded a 73 and holds a three-shot lead over Gary Weaver, who came in with a 76.

Mike Cargill is third after a 78 and Denny Wyen is another stroke back after a 79.

First Flight

Jim Rohr holds a four-shot lead after an opening round 79.

John Mutschler and Jeff Bacon are tied for second after shooting 83s, while Lance England is another stroke back after an 84.

Miami Shores Club Championship

First-Round Scores

Championship Flight

Alex Garman 35-35—-70

Justin Weber 36-36—-72

Zach Allen 34-39—-73

Matt Maurer 38-37—-75

Kris Anderson 39-38—-77

Brett Menzer 39-38-77

Ray Stuchell 42-36—-78

Connor Hockett 41-37—-78

Derek Tubbs 40-39—-79

Jason Thompson 39-40—-79

Jason Levan 44-38—-82

Ryan Groff 43-39—-82

Shawn Massie 42-42—-84

Jacky Chen 37-49—-86

Super Seniors

Jim Sarich 40-34—-74

Jeff Poettinger 38-37—-75

Rick Szabo 38-38—-76

Don Wogoman 42-35—-77

Dwight Hughes 38-42—-80

Don Anderson 49-38—-87

Super Duper Seniors

Tom Stickrod 37-36—-73

Gary Weaver 38-38—-76

Mike Cargill 38-40—-78

Denny Wyen 38-41—-79

Allen May 41-41—-82

Roger Luring 42-41—-83

Doug Page 46-46—-92

First Flight

Jim Rohr 41-38—-79

John Mutschler 44-39—-83

Jeff Bacon 40-43—-83

Lance England 45-39—-84

Derek Alexander 44-41—-85

Bob Rohr 44-41—-85

Andrew Pittenger 45-41—-86

Andrew Lindeman 44-43—-87

Ron Moore 46-43—-89

Jim Howard 45-44—-89