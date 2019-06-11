Piqua Post 184 drops home game to Greenville Post 140

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

Editor’s Note: This story will appear in Thursday’s Miami Valley Today

PIQUA —- The Piqua Post 184 American Legion baseball team scored two runs in the home first inning against Greenville Post 140 Tuesday night at Hardman Field.

But, that was all they would get in a 4-2 loss in league action.

After Greenville’s Zac Longfellow reached walked in the top of the first and reached third base, Piqua starter Jack Olberding got two strikeouts to end the threat.

With one out in the home first, Howie Ludwig started the rally by reaching on an error.

Will Eversole followed by singling on a perfectly timed hit-and-run.

When the Greenville outfield struggled to get the ball back in, Ludwig scored and Eversole ended up on second base.

Eversole would end up scoring on a passes ball. Levi Godwin singled, but was stranded.

Greenville came back with three runs in the home second to take the lead for good.

After a one-out single, Tim Lawson walked with two outs.

Logan Stastney followed with a RBI single and Longfellow drilled a two-run single to give Greenville the lead.

Piqua managed just one hit the rest of the game off Greenville’s Tim Trent Collins, a single by Jake Trent in the fourth inning.

But, Piqua was able to say in the game with the pitching of Olberding and a couple big plays.

In the fourth, Tyler Beyke reached on a strikeout for Greenville and moved to second after Collins walked.

But, when Beyke broke for third, Olberding was able to pick him off, with third baseman Logan Evans putting the tag on him.

In the fifth, Piqua got out of a jam with an bizarre inning-ending double play.

With runners on first and second and one out, Trent had ball pop out of his glove on an attempted catch in right field.

He alertly threw to second base for a force out on the runner who was on first.

The runner on second then broke for third and was easily tagged out to end the inning.

Jared Magoteauz relieved Olberding in the seventh and Greenville was able to add an insurance run that they would not need.

Longfellow, Beyke and Collins all singled after their was one out and Tytan Grote’s sacrifice fly scored Longfellow from third to make it 4-2, before Collins set Piqua down in order in the home seventh to end it.

Collings finished with a three-hitter, with 11 strikeouts and two walks.

Olberding also allowed just three hits in six innings, striking out 10 and walking five.

Piqua will play in the Hillbilly Classic this weekend.

Piqua Daily Call Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com

©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.