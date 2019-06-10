Christmas in July set for Stillwater Valley Golf Club; Echo Hills league play continues

Staff Reports

WEBSTER — The annual Christmas in July golf outing honoring the memory of Staci Jo Blythe will be held July 20 at Stillwater Valley Golf Club.

All proceeds from this event will be used to celebrate Christmas with needy kids from the area in the memory of Staci Blythe.

This fundraiser has helped over 1,000 children. It provides Christmas presents for local children,as well as children at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus who receive treatment at The James Cancer Hospital at The Ohio State University where Staci was also treated.

Being with family, celebrating the birth of Jesus and putting a smile on an unknown child’s face was the highlight of Staci’s Christmas.

The outing will be a four-person scramble, with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.

Hole sponsorships are available for $50.

Deadline for entry is July 16.

Information and registration forms are available on the Stillwater Valley Golf Club website.

Robbins cards 35

at Echo Hills

Brian Robbins was low gross with 35 in the Thursday Industrial League at Echo Hills Golf Course.

Jeff Cotner was second with 36 and Doug Harter was third with 37.

Curt Orr was low net with 29.

Don Belt and Darrin Selsor tied for second with 32.

STANDINGS

Jenning’s Construction 31.5

Paul Sherry Chrysler 31

Hank’s Place 30.5

A.R.M.S. Inc. 30.5

Hemm’s Glass 29

Davis Meats 29

Classic Concrete 28,5

Dave Arbogast Buick GMC Ford 27.5

Erwin Distributing 27

Brownlee-Wray 27

Gisco 24

Winsupply of Piqua 16.5

Two card 37

at Echo Hills

Chris Garrity and Brian Robbins shared low gross honors with 37 in the Wednesday Industrial League at Echo Hills Golf Course.

Ron Pearson was third with 38.

Mitch Cox, Jim Heath and Dan Penrod shared low gross honors with 32.

STANDINGS

Edward Jones – Chris Garrity 42.5

Long Shots 40,5

Unity National Bank 39.5

Hartzell Buffaloes 28.5

Joe Thoma Jewelers 28.5

Murray Properties 28

Paul Sherry Chrysler 27.5

Smitty’s Bike Shop 27

Francis Office Supply 18

Pearson cards 46

at Echo Hills

Cindy Pearson was low gross in the Tuesday Ladies League at Echo Hills with a 46.

Judy Williams was second with 49.

Gail Brandewie was low net with 34 and Kathy Knoop was second with 36.

Kathie Isenhouer and Kathie Molesky shared low putts with 15.