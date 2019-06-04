Jayson, Tracy White win Couples Par-3 Challenge at PCC

Staff Reports

PIQUA — In the Couples Sunset Par-3 Challenge at Piqua Country Club, Jayson and Tracy White were the winners.

Random draw winners included Rudy and Rhonda Keister, Bob and Connie Cain, Scott and Gail Reardon and Karl and Sandy Finkes.

• PCC hosts

Memorial tourney

In the Memorial Day weekend tournament at Piqua Country Club, the Modified Stableford Quota Format was used.

Winnng on the front nine were Damen Patel, Dave Owen, Blake Stradling and Jim Overman with nine points.

Finishing second with eight points were Chris Francis, Shaun King, John Gephart and Marty Dale; while taking third with five points were Bob McDevitt, Rob Shoenfelt, Doug Borchers and Kasey Carter.

Winning on the back nine with eight points were Patel, Owen, Stradling and Overman.

Taking second with three points were Paul VanDeventer, Keith VanDeventer and Luke VanDeventer; while taking third with zero points were Andy Arp, Tom Rossman, Marla Flinn and Sandy Finkes.

Winning overall with 17 points were Patel, Owen, Stradling and Overman.

Taking second with five points were Paul VanDeVenter, Keith VanDeventer and Luke VanDeventer; while finishing third with zero points were Arp, Rossman, Flinn and Finkes.

Closest to pin winners were Matt Greene, Paul VanDeventer, Jim Overman and Blake Stradling.

• Weber cards 37

at Echo Hills

Justin Weber was the men’s low gross in the Memorial Day Association tournament at Echo Hills with 74.

Mike Emerick was second with 76 and Brian Deal was third with 77.

Hal Cain took low net with 62, while Don Belt was second with 64 and Sanfee Dunn was third with 66.

Judy Williams was low gross for nine holes for women with 43, while Kathie Huemmer was low net with 37.

• Two card 38

at Echo Hills

Chris Garrity and Brian Robbins shared low gross honors in the Wednesday Industrial League at Echo Hills with 38.

Ron Pearson took third with 39.

Randi Pearson and Hank Poff shared low net with 32, while Tim Summers was third with 34.

• STANDINGS

Edward Jones – Chris Garrity 38

Unity National Bank 36.5

Long Shots 33.5

Paul Sherry Chrysler 26.5

Hartzell Buffaloes 25

Murray Properties 24.5

Joe Thoma Jewelers 23.5

Smitty’s Bike Shop 22.5

Francis Office Supply 14