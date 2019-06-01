Stine, Cates, Covington and Lehman relays find podium at D-III state track

By Rob Kiser

COLUMBUS —- Newton junior Cameron Stine made three trips to the podium at the Division III state track and field meet Saturday.

So, did Covington’s Andrew Cates, while Gray Harshbarger became the medal leader in his family.

And Lehman Catholic finished another season on the podium in the 800-meter relay Saturday at Jesse Owens Stadium.

Stine added a fourth-place finish in the 300 hurdles and fifth-place finish in the 110-hurdles to his tie for sixth in the long jump Friday.

“I feel like I have been very blessed,” Stine said. “I have gotten so much support from the Newton schools, the administration, my coaches all the people from the community that came over here to cheer for me today.”

Stine couldn’t help but think how close he came to a state title in the high jump Friday.

While all eight placers failed to clear 6-5, Stine missed clearing it by inches.

“I was over it and just clipped it with my ankles,” Stine said. “That was tough to come back from. I had to pick myself back up today (Saturday).”

He started the day with a fifth-place finish in the 110 hurdles in 15.64 after running a 15.04 in prelims.

Stine was running third late in the race.

“I hit a couple hurdles early,” Stine said. “Then, I accidentally tripped myself coming to the finish line and stumbled. I couldn’t get it back at the finish.”

He followed that with a fourth-place finish in the 300 hurdles in 39.69, a new school record.

“I had PRs in both hurdle races (over the weekend),” Stine said. “So, that was a good way to finish.”

And leave him with big expectations for next year.

“I want to get to the top of podium —- of course that is every athlete’s goal,” he said. “It just comes down to how hard you work. I am excited about the season we had as a team. We are going to come back with an even larger group next year and do even better.”

Eight is Buccs number

The Covington boys track and field team got familiar with the eighth spot on the podium Saturday.

Gray Harshbarger, Alex Shaffer, Cade Schmelzer and Andrew Cates finished eighth in both the 800 and 1,600 relays, while Cates took eighth in the 400.

Harshbarger passed his brother Cade in total state meet medals with the eighth-place finishes in both the 800 relay, 1:31.53 and 1,600 relay, 3:27.87.

“I don’t know if I would say that (bragging rights in the family),” Harhsbarger said with a smile. “Cade (Harshbarger) had higher finishes than I did. It was great to get on the podium. Those guys did a great job and Cade Schmelzer stepped up in both races (after Duncan Cooper was injured).”

While Shaffer didn’t have to hurdle another runner, as he did in the 1,600 relay semifinals, he said it wasn’t easy.

“The 4×4 is never easy,” he said. “It feels good to get on the podium twice. To get Gray (Harshbarger) up there twice.”

Schmelzer agreed.

“This was about getting our senior leader (Gray Harshbarger) up on the podium twice. He is our senior leader in a big way. We may not have finished as high as we wanted, but it feels good to get up on the podium.”

Cates had the same feeling.

“This was for our senior leader (Gray Harshbarger),” Cates said. “I felt like I could have run a lot better race in the 400. For sure, this is motivation to come back over here next year and finish higher.”

Harshbarger expects that.

“These guys are going to do great things next year,” he said.

Lady Cavs fifth

After having three runners back from last year’s 400-meter relay team that finished second at state, Lehman Catholic girls had high expectations this year.

Instead. it was the 800 relay —- who didn’t make it to state a year ago — that finished fifth.

Junior Lindsey Magoteaux and sophomore Lindsey Magoteaux made return trips to the podium with junior Olivia Monnin and freshman Ella Monnin after being clocked in 1:46.02.

“It may not have been the time or place we hoped for,” McIver said. “But, we had a great season.”

Magoteaux agreed.

“Anytime you can finish the season on the podium, that is a good season.”

And the Monnins gained valuable experience running on state championship Saturday.

“For sure,” Olivia Monnin said. “To run in front of a crowd like this.”

And the Cavaliers are already thinking about next year.

“Without a doubt, we want to come back and finish higher,” McIver said.

A common theme Saturday, after outstanding seasons ended on the podium.

