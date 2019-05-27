Deal shoots 32 at Echo: Piqua golf briefs

Staff Reports

In the Men’s Spring Stag 2 Net Better Ball or Foursome, the foursome of Vic Haddad, Jim Kerg, Larry Couchot and Adam Hewitt took first with 24-under par.

Tying for second with 18-under par were Chadd Sherrill, Dave Delaet, John Katterheinrich and Dan Rader; and Al Rister, Casten Reed, Steve Satterthwaite and Eric Belcher.

Closest to Pin winners were Tim Duer, Chad Sherrill, Chris Francis and Tom Monnier.

Longest Putt winners were Dan Rader and Casten Reed.

Deal cards 32

at Echo Hills

Brian Deal was low gross with 32 in the Thursday Industrial League at Echo Hills.

Brian Robbins and Jeff Cotner tied for second with 38.

Mick Karn was low net with 28.

Todd Lavey and Ryan Pearson tied for second with 34.

STANDINGS

Jenning’s Construction 27.5

Hank’s Place 26

A.R.M.S. Inc. 26

Hemm’s Glass 25.5

Classic Concrete 24

Gisco 23.5

Erwin Distributing 23.5

Dave Arbogast Buick GMC Ford 23.5

Brownlee – Wray 23.5

Paul Sherry Chrysler 23.5

Davis Meats 21.5

Winnsupply Of Piqua 16

Garrity cards

36 at Echo Hills

Chris Garrity was low gross in the Wednesday Industrial League at Echo Hills with a 36.

Brian Robbins was second with 38 and Mike Butsch was third with 39.

Bryant William Fox and Luke Thoma shared low net honors with 32.

Skip Murray and Don Larger tied for third with 33.

STANDINGS

Unity National Bank 32.5

Edward Jones – Chris Garrity 30

Long Shots 29.5

Paul Sherry Chrysler 24

Hartzell Buffaloes 20

Joe Thoma Jewelers 19.5

Smitty’s Bike Shop 19.5

Murray Properties 19

Francis Office Supply 14

Isenhouer cards

46 in Ladies League

Kathie Isenhouer was low gross with 46 in the Tuesday Ladies League at Echo Hills, while Kathie Huemmer was second with 58.

Jean Heath was low net with 35 and Janet Butsch was second with 42.

Renie Huffman and Cindy Pearson tied for low putts with 17.

Scott low net

for PCC Ladies

In the Piqua Country Club 18-hole Ladies League, they played a T & F format (net score for all holes that start with T and F).

Stacy Scott was low net with 31.

Tying for second with 32 were Marla Flinn, Sandy Finkes and Janet Dicke.