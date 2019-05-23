Lehman’s season ends in 13-inning loss to Mechanicsburg

Staff Reports

CASSTOWN — After three days — and almost two full baseball games — Lehman’s season came to an end in heartbreaking fashion.

The third-seeded Cavaliers’ epic battle against second-seeded Mechanicsburg came to an end in the bottom of the 13th inning Wednesday, with the Indians scoring the winning run on a squeeze bunt with the bases loaded to hand Lehman a 2-1 defeat in the Division IV sectional championship game at Miami East High School.

The game was originally scheduled to be played on Monday but was bumped to Tuesday due to field conditions after Sunday’s rain. The two teams then battled to a 1-1 tie after 11 innings on Tuesday, with the game being suspended until the next day due to darkness.

Wednesday, the Cavs simply couldn’t break through.

In the top of the 12th, Lehman had a runner reach base on error and bunted him to second with two outs, but a strikeout ended that threat with a runner in scoring position. Mechanicsburg also threatened in the bottom of the 12th after Lehman pitcher Jared Magoteaux walked the first two batters, but Magoteaux got a strikeout and a pair of flyouts to get out of the jam.

Lehman threatened again in the top of the 13th. Bryce Kennedy singled to lead off and stole second, but he was picked off trying to steal third. R.J. Bertini then drew a walk and was bunted to second with two outs, and Magoteaux was hit by a pitch to put two runners on — and both runners moved into scoring position on a passed ball. But a groundout to short ended that threat again, and the game remained tied 1-1.

In the bottom of the 13th, Mechanicsburg finally scratched together a run to end the game.

Aaron Conley singled to lead off, Blake Sadowski was hit by a pitch and Logan Hurst beat out a bunt single to load the bases with no outs. Brooks Tom then dropped down a squeeze bunt and the Cavs couldn’t get the out at the plate, and the Indians celebrated the win.

Tom also got the win for Mechanicsburg, allowing one hit and one walk and striking out one in two innings of work on Tuesday. Conley finished the game 3 for 5 with a run scored and an RBI and J.D. Swenson was 2 for 4 with a run scored for the Indians.

Magoteaux was charged with the loss for Lehman, walking two, striking out one and allowing two hits and one run in one inning of work. Offensively, Andrew Barhorst was 2 for 6 and scored a run, Kennedy was 2 for 6 and Bertini was 2 for 5.

Mechanicsburg advanced to the district final — which was originally scheduled to take place on Wednesday — where it faced Seven Hills Thursday at Kings High School, while Lehman’s season ends at 18-4.

