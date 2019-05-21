Team Ross wins PCC Cup at Piqua Country Club

Staff Reports

Team Ross won the 2019 PCC Cup at Piqua County Club.

After Day 1, Team Ross was leading 11.5 points to 8.5 points over Team Kidwell.

On Day 2, Team Kidwell came storming back and outscored Team Ross 11.5 points to 8.5 points, tying at 20 points and forcing a playoff.

Members of the winning team were Kasey Carter (captain); Brent Schroeder, Zac Manson, Jay Westerheide, Dave Jarvis, Jayson White, Damen Patel, Paul VanDeventer, Andy Arp, Craig Seitz, Clark Manson, Benny Scott, Yoga Raval, Mike Tully, Drew Hogenkamp, Jim Overman, Trenton Karn, Jeff Hemm, Rob Shoenfelt and Pete DeLuke.

Weber cards

36 at Echo Hills

Justin Weber was low gross with 36 in the Thursday Industrial League at Echo Hills.

Kirt Huemmer, Jonathan Lowe, Ryan Pearson and Derek Jennings all tied for second with 39.

Matt Davis was low net with 30.

Randi Pearson was second with 32.

Tying for third with 33 were Mick Leffel and Kyle Reardon with 33.

STANDINGS

Hank’s Place 23.5

Jenning’s Construction 22

A.R.M.S. Inc. 21

Gisco 20.5

Hemm’s Glass 20.5

Erwin Distributing 20.5

Dave Arbogast Buick GMC Ford 19.5

Brownlee – Wray 19.5

Paul Sherry Chrysler 18.5

Davis Meats 18.5

Classic Concrete 17

Winnsupply Of Piqua 15

Two card 37

at Echo Hills

Ryan Pearson and Chris Garrity shared low gross honors with 37 in the Wednesday Industrial League at Echo Hills.

Kyle Rasor was third with 39.

Matt Verhotz was low net with 27.

Tim Summers was second with 30 and Chris Carlson had 33.

STANDINGS

Unity National Bank 30.5

Long Shots 27.5

Edward Jones – Chris Garrity 24

Hartzell Buffaloes 19

Joe Thoma Jewelers 18.5

Paul Sherry Chrysler 17

Smitty’s Bike Shop 13.5

Francis Office Supply 13.5

Murray Properties 11.5

Bucc Boosters

outing in June

The Covington Bucc Boosters golf scramble will be an 8 a.m. shotgun start at Echo Hills on June 22.

The tournament is limited to the first 25 teams.

The format provides sponsorship opportunities for local businesses and individuals to help support Covington Athletics. The format is a 4-person best ball format.

Our goal is to make this scramble unique and memorable and raise money to help support Covington athletics at the same

time.

There will be lots of prizes, good food, and some specialty holes, incorporating other sports, that you wouldn’t normally find at a golf scramble.

Entry and sponsorship details are available at https://www.facebook.com/BuccBoosters.

For additional information please contact Bob or Glen at bobsupinger@gmail.com or glenrh1@yahoo.com.

Brading Memorial

set for June 1

The George Brading Memorial golf outing is June 1 at Stillwater Valley Golf Cours.

It is a four-person team best ball with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

There will be payouts for top three finishers and skins game.

A meal will be served falling the golf.

All proceeds go to Geoge Brading Scholarship fund per Piqua Education Foundation.

For more information, call Dave Brading at 937-570-0008.