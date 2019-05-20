Bucc boys edge Indians for 2nd: Weekend track roundup

By Rob Kiser

PIQUA — The Newton boys track and field team continued an outstanding season.

And only a big finish by Covington could prevent the Indians from taking home hardware at the Division III district meet Saturday at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field.

The Indians held a 13-point lead over Covington for second place behind Fort Loramie with two events remaining.

Bennett Welborn finished fifth in the 3,200 to get Covington within nine points, with the 1,600-meter relay remaining.

Needing a win to get second-place in the team standings, Covington’s foursome of Gray Harshbarger, Alex Shaffer, Cade Schmelzer did exactly that, winning in 3:30.06.

“We got second last year, so it feels pretty good to get second again,” Covington coach Kyle Moore. “I know Bennett (Welborn) was dispappointed with fifth in the 1,600, which was he had focused on. But, he gave us a chance (to get second). He actually finished sixth and a runner in front of him was DQ’d for running inside the line. That moved him up to fifth and gave the relay a chance.”

Cates had won the 400 in 51.93 earlier in the day.

“There is always room for improvement,” Cates said about the two wins.

But, the Buccs knew exactly where they stood going to the final race.

“Coach Moore had told us we needed to win to get second (as a team),” Cates said. “But, we weren’t really thinking about that. We just wanted to win the race.

Finishing second for Covington were Schmelzer, 300 hurdles, 40.86; Kadin Presser, high jump, 6-2; and the 800 relay (Shaffer, Harshbarger, Schmelzer, Cates), 1:32.45.

Taking third was the 400 relay (Alex Shaffer, Logan Lowe, Presser, Deacon Shields), 45.59; while finishing fourth was Tyler Fraley, high jump, 6-0;

Newton coach Nick Rhoades could not have been prouder of his team.

“I came here 11 years ago (as a coach),” Rhoades said. “We have had tremendous support from the community, the administration and (superintendent) Pat McBride. To think that we could even be within one point of bringing home district hardware is amazing. And the future is bright. I think we will do even better next week at regionals.”

And while Cameron Stine had an amazing day himself, he was more focused on what the team did.

Newton finished the meet with six first-place finishes in 17 events.

Stine doubled in the high jump, 6-3; and 300 hurdles in a school record 41.83.

He was also on the 800 relay with Ethan Cook, Jack Ballard and Josh Ecklebarger that won in 1:32.32.

Also winning in a school record time was the 400 relay Ecklebarger, Ballard, Brady McLish, Cook in 45.24. In field events, Dawson Hildebrand won the shot 54-3 3-4 and Cook had won the long jump Tuesday, going 21-0 1-4.

“I think we did (make a statement),” Stine said. “The 4×100 set a school record and I just set a school record in the 300 hurdles.”

And Stine added a third-place finish in the 110 hurdles in 15.56.

He did all that while running with a stress fracture in the L-3 of his spinal cord, which has limited his practice time.

“I just have to push through it,” Stine said. “It has gotten better as the season went on. I hadn’t high jumped all year and I cleared 6-3 on my first attempt. I was really just hoping to get in the. top four (and advance to regionals). It was definitely a goal to advance in all four events.”

Hildebrand had advanced in the discus Tuesday with a throw of 138-8, while Cook added a fourth-place finish in the 100, 11.44.

For Troy Christian, Jalen Hudgins finished third in the 100, 23.14 after finishing second in the long jump Tuesday with a distance of 20-1 3-4. Taking fourth was Robert Ventura, 1,600, 4:42.67.

For Bradford, Jacob McQuinn won the discus Tuesday with a throw of 146-4.

For Lehman Catholic, Brendan O’Leary advanced in the 300 hurdles, finishing fourth in a school-record time of 42.61.

Girls

Lehman Catholic sophomore Lindsey Magoteaux wasn’t sure what it would be like to run shoeless at the Piqua D-III district track and field meet Saturday at Alexander Stadium|Purk Field.

But, she knew she didn’t want to find out.

After finishing third in the 100-meter dash in 12.92 and anchoring the 400 and 800 relay teams to victory, Magoteaux’s last race of the day was 200.

As she was coming off the curve, Magoteaux realized something was wrong.

“My shoestring came untied and my shoe almost came off,” Magoteaux said with a laugh. “I thought, Oh crap. I figured I just better try to get fourth at that point.”

That is what exactly what she did, finishing in 27.18.

It capped a big day for the Cavaliers, who finished fifth in the final standings, just behind Covington who was fourth.

Both the 400 and 800 relay teams ran PRs.

Magoteaux teamed with Ella Monnin, Rylie McIver and Lauren McFarland to win the 400 relay in 50.50, as Magoteaux chased down West Liberty-Salem’s Alex Burton to win by eight-hundreths of a second.

In the 800 relay, Magoteaux teamed with Ella Monnin, McIver and Olivia Monnin to win in 1:46.85, as Magoteaux held off West Liberty-Salem’s Grace Estes by .21 of a second.

“Both races were PRs,” Magoteaux said. “We wanted to win both races. Last year, we didn’t make it (to state) in the. 4×200. Our fastest time coming in to this week was 1:50, so I wasn’t sure we were going to make it. But, we took two seconds off in prelims and another two seconds off in finals. So, I am feeling pretty good about that.”

McIver and McFarland both had good days for Lehman as well.

McIver took second in the. 300 hurdles, 47.48; and McFarland took fourth in the 100 hurdles, 16.88.

On Tuesday, the 3,200 relay (Sophia Flood, Agnes Schmiesing, Colleen O’Leary, Maria Schmiesing) had finished fourth in 10:36.06.

It wasn’t a typical day throwing the discus for Lauren Christian Saturday.

But, she showed her heart.

After a slow start, she battled back to finish third and advance with a distance of 116-5.

On Tuesday, she had continued her domination in the. shot put, winning with a distance of 42-1 1-4.

Her only loss in the event this season was to Leah Browder of Troy.

“I lost to her at the County meet,” Christian said about the Miami County Invitational. It was has gone pretty well in the shot put. But, my best this year is only 43 feet. If I want to win state, I need to get going. I know the Wheelersburg girls is putting out there around 43-6.”

Also winning for Covington Tuesday was Lillian Hamilton, who soared to clear 5-3 in the high jump.

Covington took fourth in the both the 800 relay (Morgan Kimmel, Alyssa Kimmel, Morgan Lowe, Paige Boehringer), 1:52.55; and the 1,600 relay (Morgan Kimmel, Alyssa Kimmel, Boehringer, Lowe), 4:15.35.

For Troy Christian, Elizabeth Deal won the long jump, 16-3 1-2; while Kenley Blake had finished second in the high jump Tuesday, clearing 5-3.

Gracie Glaser advanced with a fourth-place finish in the 1,600, 5:33.74.

• D-III District

At Milton-Union

WEST MILTON — At Saturday’s Division III district meet finals at Milton-Union High School, Bethel had two boys and a relay advance to regionals, while the Bees girls had a number of regional qualifiers.

For the boys, Wyatt Leet took second in the 400, 52.09. Finishing fourth were Cole Brannan, 1,600, 4:44.75; and the 3,200 relay, 8:49.53.

For the girls, Rachel Larsen led the Bees, finishing second in the 400 in 62.81.

Taking third were Kaitlyn Balkcom in the 1,600, 5:40.98; and Kylie Balkcom, 3,200, 13:02.65.

Finishing fourth were Brielle Gatrell, high jump, 4-10; Kaitlyn Balkcom, 3,200, 13:19.86; the 800 relay, 1:56.54; the 1,600 relay, 4:30.70; and the 3,200 relay, 11:00.45.

• D-II District

ST. PARIS — Miami East’s boys and Milton-Union’s girls both finished fourth to lead the way for the local teams at the Division II district meet finals Saturday at Graham High School as the Vikings, Bulldogs and Tippecanoe Red Devils all sent qualifiers on to next week’s regional meet.

Milton-Union’s girls were fourth with 67 points. Kristen Dickison won the 800 (2:29.51). Morgan Grudich won the long jump (15-10.75) and was fourth in the 100 hurdles (16.23 seconds). The 4×200 relay was second (1:50.34), the 4×100 relay was third (52.29 seconds) and the 4×400 relay was fourth (4:19.9).

Tippecanoe’s girls finished fifth with 48 points. Katie Taylor won the 1,600 (5:28.05) and was second in the 3,200 (12:21.35). Mackenzie Dix was third in the 800 (2:30.6).

Miami East’s girls were right behind in sixth with 46 points. Gabrille Hawkins was second in the 100 (13.3 seconds), second in the 400 (58.63 seconds) and fourth in the 200 (27.01 seconds). Bridget Paton was second in the pole vault (8-6). Rachel Ondera was third in the discus (112-2). The 4×400 relay was third (4:14.61).

On the boys side, Miami East led the way in fourth with 59 points. Aaron Lawrence was second in the 110 hurdles (15.61 seconds). Quentin Shoemaker was second in the 200 (23.25 seconds) and third in the 100 (11.445 seconds). The 4×100 relay was third (44.4 seconds).

Tippecanoe’s boys were fifth with 55 points. Bryce Conley won the 3,200 (10:03.9). Jake Rowland was second in the 300 hurdles (41.471 seconds).

Milton-Union’s boys were 11th with 26 points. Chris Miller was third in the 800 (2:05.07). The 4×400 relay was fourth (3:32.91).

Piqua Daily Call Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com.

