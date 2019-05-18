Magoteaux keeps shoes on at D-III district track meet

By Rob Kiser

PIQUA — Lehman Catholic sophomore Lindsey Magoteaux wasn’t sure what it would be like to run shoeless at the Piqua D-III district track and field meet Saturday at Alexander Stadium|Purk Field.

But, she knew she didn’t want to find out.

After finishing third in the 100-meter dash in 12.92 and anchoring the 400 and 800 relay teams to victory, Magoteaux’s last race of the day was 200.

As she was coming off the curve, Magoteaux realized something was wrong.

“My shoestring came untied and my shoe almost came off,” Magoteaux said with a laugh. “I thought, Oh crap. I figured I just better try to get fourth at that point.”

That is what exactly what she did, finishing in 27.18.

It capped a big day for the Cavaliers, who finished fifth in the final standings, just behind Covington who was fourth.

Both the 400 and 800 relay teams ran PRs.

Magoteaux teamed with Ella Monnin, Rylie McIver and Lauren McFarland to win the 400 relay in 50.50, as Magoteaux chased down West Liberty-Salem’s Alex Burton to win by eight-hundreths of a second.

In the 800 relay, Magoteaux teamed with Ella Monnin, McIver and Olivia Monnin to win in 1:46.85, as Magoteaux held off West Liberty-Salem’s Grace Estes by .21 of a second.

“Both races were PRs,” Magoteaux said. “We wanted to win both races. Last year, we didn’t make it (to state) in the. 4×200. Our fastest time coming in to this week was 1:50, so I wasn’t sure we were going to make it. But, we took two seconds off in prelims and another two seconds off in finals. So, I am feeling pretty good about that.”

McIver and McFarland both had good days for Lehman as well.

McIver took second in the. 300 hurdles, 47.48; and McFarland took fourth in the 100 hurdles, 16.88.

On Tuesday, the 3,200 relay (Sophia Flood, Agnes Schmiesing, Colleen O’Leary, Maria Schmiesing) had finished fourth in 10:36.06.

It wasn’t a typical day throwing the discus for Lauren Christian Saturday.

But, she showed her heart.

After a slow start, she battled back to finish third and advance with a distance of 116-5.

On Tuesday, she had continued her domination in the. shot put, winning with a distance of 42-1 1-4.

Her only loss in the event this season was to Leah Browder of Troy.

“I lost to her at the County meet,” Christian said about the Miami County Invitational. It was has gone pretty well in the shot put. But, my best this year is only 43 feet. If I want to win state, I need to get going. I know the Wheelersburg girls is putting out there around 43-6.”

Also winning for Covington Tuesday was Lillian Hamilton, who soared to clear 5-3 in the high jump.

Covington took fourth in the both the 800 relay (Morgan Kimmel, Alyssa Kimmel, Morgan Lowe, Paige Boehringer), 1:52.55; and the 1,600 relay (Morgan Kimmel, Alyssa Kimmel, Boehringer, Lowe), 4:15.35.

For Troy Christian, Elizabeth Deal won the long jump, 16-3 1-2; while Kenley Blake had finished second in the high jump Tuesday, clearing 5-3.

Gracie Glaser advanced with a fourth-place finish in the 1,600, 5:33.74.

MILTON-UNION D-III

At the Milton-Union D-III district track and field meet, Bethel had a number of regional qualifiers.

Rachel Lardson led the Lady Bees, finishing second in 62.81.

Taking third were Kaitlyn Balkcom in the 1,600, 5:40.98; and Kylie Balkcom, 3,200, 13:02.65.

Finishing fourth were Brielle Gatrell, high jump, 4-10; Kaitlyn Balkcom, 3,200, 13:19.86; the 800 relay, 1:56.54; the 1,600 relay, 4:30.70; and the 3,200 relay, 11:00.45.

