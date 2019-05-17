Milton’s Brumbaughs fall just short of state tennis berth: Thursday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

MASON — Troy’s two doubles teams both put up a fight in their first-round matches.

Milton-Union’s Nick and Nathan Brumbaugh came one set shy of returning to state.

In the end, though, the tennis season came to an end in the first day of the Division I and II district tournaments Thursday at Mason’s Lindner Family Tennis Center, as none of Miami County’s teams were able to reach the semifinal round.

In D-I, Troy’s Nathan Kleptz and Jackson Goodall, making their second district appearance and their first as a sectional champion, took on Springboro’s Matt and Josh Satter in the first round. Kleptz and Goodall jumped out of the gate hot, winning the first set 6-0, but once momentum slipped away in the second set they couldn’t get it back, dropping the next two sets 7-5, 6-4.

“Nathan and Jackson’s match was a tough one to lose,” Troy coach Mark Goldner said. “We were up 3-0 in the third set, and then we were serving at 3-1. We had about a 10-deuce game and just couldn’t get it to 4-1. If we get that game, we’re in control.”

The Trojans’ other doubles team of Noah George and Sean Dippold, who were the sectional runners-up, also dropped a hard-fought first-round match, falling to Turpin’s Andrew Kissel and Patrick Wantz 6-4, 6-3.

In D-II, Milton-Union’s Nick and Nathan Brumbaugh were looking to qualify for the state tournament for a second consecutive season. The sectional champions got through the first round, defeating Chaminade Julienne’s Joe Allaire and Connor Kocur 6-1, 6-0, but in the get-to-state match, the Brumbaughs had a battle on their hands with Wyoming’s Joe Kelly and Mark Keller. The Brumbaughs won the first set 6-4, but Wyoming captured the momentum with a second-set tiebreaker win and eventually closed the match out in three, winning the final two sets 7-6 (3), 6-3 to advance to the semifinals.

Milton-Union’s other doubles team or Jake Swafford and Peyton Brown, the sectional runners-up, dropped their first-round match, falling to Cincinnati Country Day’s Herschel Albert and Kasey Chopra 6-2, 6-0.

Tippecanoe also had a pair of doubles teams qualify to the district tournament. Colin Achterberg and Christopher Nichols lost their first-round match to Oakwood’s Jake Schairbaum and Sam Lahmon 6-2, 6-3. Levi Berning and David Shininger lost their first-round match to Cincinnati Country Day’s Ash Annapantula and Sai Nalagatla 6-1, 6-0.

• Track and Field

D-II District

ST. PARIS — Miami East had a pair of district champions, Milton-Union had one and Tippecanoe had a pair of regional qualifiers after the first day of the Division II district track and field meet Thursday at Graham High School.

For Miami East’s boys, two-time state placer Blaine Brokschmidt won a district title in the pole vault, clearing 14-8. And senior Justin Brown added a victory in the long jump, winning with 20-2.25.

For Milton-Union’s girls, Ally Lyons won the high jump, clearing 5-1. And for the Bulldog boys, Carter Tinnerman qualified for the regional in the pole vault, finishing fourth by clearing 12-0.

And both of Tippecanoe’s 4×800 relay teams qualified for next week’s regional. The girls team of Katie Taylor, Tori Prenger, Mackenzie Dix and Jillian Brown was second in 10:11.51, and the boys team of Bryce Conley, Allan Murray, Patrick McCaffrey and Noah Ballard was second in 8:27.8.

All of the other running events from Thursday night were preliminaries. The finals will be held Saturday at Graham High School.

• Baseball

D-II Sectional

Tippecanoe 4,

Valley View 0

TIPP CITY — For six innings, Tippecanoe’s Kenten Egbert gave Valley View nothing.

In the end, the Red Devil senior came through in the clutch after the Spartans took a last stand in the seventh.

Egbert pitched a no-hitter through six and then worked his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh, getting the final out with the potential tying run at the plate as third-seeded Tippecanoe held off No. 4 Valley View 4-0 in the second round of the Division II sectional tournament Thursday at home.

Egbert finished with 14 strikeouts and pitched a complete-game two-hit shutout despite the late threat.

And offensively, C.J. Miller had two hits and two RBIs, Ian Yunker drove in a run and Egbert and Cade Beam each had two hits in the game.

Tippecanoe travels to Kenton Ridge Saturday for one final regular-season makeup game before taking on No. 2 Franklin in the sectional final Tuesday at Miamisburg High School.

