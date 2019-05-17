Kidwell signs letter of intent to play for Edison State

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

Piqua High School senior Izzy Kidwell is not a player whose numbers in basketball can be measured by a boxscore or statistics.

It is the intangibles she brings to the floor that make her so valuable.

And Kidwell will get to do that for two more years, after signing her letter of intent to play for Edison State Community College.

“I have just always loved to play the game of basketball,” Kidwell said. “I am happy that I will be able to continue to play in college and Edison State is close, so it was an easy decision.”

After averaging 1.0 points per game as a sophomore and 2.4 as a junior, Kidwell had a breakout season this year.

She averaged 7.7 points and 1.8 steals, but even those numbers don’t reflect how important Kidwell was to the team.

Her all-out hustle from the opening jump to the final whistle was evident to all Piqua girls basketball fans.

“That’s always the way I have played the game,” Kidwell said with a smile.

And it allowed Piqua to have a breakout season, going 14-9 and record its first winning season since 2000-2001.

“You can’t measure what she (Izzy Kidwell) does by the boxscore or the statistics people look out,” Piqua girls basketball coach Jon Dolph said. “She is always making things happen out there. We are sure going to miss her next season.”

And it is the very same thing that caught the eye of Edison State coach Tim McMahon.

“She is always making things happen out there,” McMahon said. “We like to play uptempo and that is her style. She is athletic and quick. That is the type of players we are looking for.”

Dolph said Edison State won’t be disappointed.

“I do (think her best basketball is in front of her),” Dolph said. “With college coaching, I think she (Izzy Kidwell) is only going to get better.”

Kidwell thinks so too.

“I think I am still getting better and can improve a lot,” Kidwell said.

But her style of play —- which can’t be measured by numbers —- is never going to change.

