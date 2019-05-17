Piqua baseball season ends with 12-0 loss to Springboro in D-I sectional finals

By Rob Kiser

SPRINGBORO — It was one of those nights for the Piqua baseball team.

In fact, the drive to Springboro took almost as long as the game.

The Indians’ season ended at 12-15 with a 12-0 loss in five innings in a Division I sectional tournament second-round matchup, while Springboro improved to 21-6.

And it had as much to do with pitching of Springboro’s Tyler Kean.

The right-handed fireballer pitched a one-hitter, striking out 12 and walking two as Piqua had trouble catching up to Kean’s speed.

After Owen Toopes started the game with a groundout — one of three balls hit in fair territory by Piqua — Kean proceeded to strike out the next eight batters.

Toopes was Piqua’s first baserunner when he drew a walk in the fourth, but he was erased on a double-play ball.

In the fifth, Iverson Ventura had Piqua’s only hit — an infield single — and Cameron Deal walked with one out to put runners on first and second.

But Kean followed with strikeouts No. 11 and 12 to end the threat.

Kean then ended the game in the home fifth, with a three-run walkoff homer for the 12-0 final.

“We had a lot of trouble hitting the ball,” Piqua assistant coach Ryan Callison said. “He is a really good pitcher.”

At the same time, Springboro scored in every inning.

In the first, Jake D’Amico walked and Ben Barger doubled him in.

Barber would score on Calvin Walters ground out to make it 2-0.

Springboro plated three runs in the second.

Matthew Dapore walked and would score on a one-out single by Josh Collins.

D’Amico and Kean added RBI singles in the inning to make it 5-0.

Adam Berry singled in the third and after moving to third base on an infield error, scored on Brocker Bernard’s ground out to make it 6-0.

Springboro then got three runs in the fourth.

After Barber and Kean singled, they were on second and third with one out.

Barber would score on a sacrifice fly by Walters and when the throw went to third to try and get Kean, it got away, allowing him to score.

Logan Zier would double and scored on Berry’s RBI single to make it 9-0.

In the fifth, Ventura retired the first two Springboro batters.

D’Amico walked and Barber reached on an error, before Kean’s home run ended it.

“They can hit the ball one through nine,” Callison said. “There are no weak spots in their lineup.”

Ventura hurled a 10-hitter, striking out two and walking four.

It was the final game for seniors Mick Karn, Dylan Motter, Ethan Pohlschneider and Owen Toopes.

“The seniors had a good season,” Callison said. “It has been a good year.”

It just wasn’t their night on Thursday — and Kean had everything to do with that.

