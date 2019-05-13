Tournament games rained out

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

MIAMI COUNTY — In past years in recent memory, entire weeks of the spring season have been wiped out by the weather, so this year’s sporadic rainouts haven’t felt as invasive as a whole.

That may be changing in the postseason, though.

Monday’s entire slate of sectional tournament baseball and softball games for Miami County’s teams was postponed until Tuesday, as the field conditions from Sunday’s steady rains leading into Monday morning were simply too poor to overcome in time for the scheduled afternoon starts.

The Troy softball team was scheduled to face Lebanon in the day’s only sectional final/district semifinal matchup. The 15th-seeded Trojans will now take on the top-seeded Warriors at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Springboro High School.

Monday was also supposed to be the opening day for the sectional baseball tournament.

Miami East, the No. 15 seed, was scheduled to host No. 16 West Liberty-Salem in a Division III Dayton 3 first-round matchup. That game will now be played at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Miami East, with the winner traveling to No. 6 Greenon Wednesday.

Fourteenth-seeded Milton-Union was scheduled to travel to No. 12 Brookville in a D-III Dayton 2 first-round matchup. That game will now be played at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Brookville, with the winner playing at No. 4 Dayton Christian Wednesday.

In the Division IV sectional, Covington, the No. 7 seed, was scheduled to host No. 11 Middletown Christian in a Dayton 2 first-round matchup. That game will now be played at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Covington, with the winner traveling to No. 3 Cedarville on Wednesday.

And Bradford, the No. 6 seed, was scheduled to travel to No. 5 Tri-Village in a D-IV Dayton 1 first-round matchup. That game will now be played at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Tri-Village, with the winner facing either No. 4 Franklin Monroe or No. 8 Emmanuel Christian — yet another game that was bumped from Monday to Tuesday — in the second round on Wednesday.

