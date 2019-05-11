Hug the Earth Festival draws hundreds

The Banana Slugs String Band headlines Saturday’s Miami County Park District Hug the Earth Festival at Stillwater Prairie. More than 330 youngsters and parents attended the concert.

A canoe trip around a pond was one of many activities that visitors to Saturday’s annual Miami County Park District’s Hug The Earth Festival at the Miami County Park District’s Stillwater Prairie.

A young zip-liner enjoys at day at the Hug the Earth Festival on Saturday.

One of the most popular new activities at this year’s Miami County Park District’s Hug the Earth Festival at Stillwater Prairie was the chance to climb a large tree using ropes.

©2019 Miami Valley Sunday News. All rights reserved

Philip Gilmore, 5, of Greenville, floats like a butterfly on an obstacle course at Stillwater Prairie on Saturday.

The Miami County Park District Hug the Earth Festival would not be complete without John DeBoer and his flute

Kids roll large earth balls around a play area.

Abigail Coenich, 8, Regan Petrus, 8, and Emma Coenich, 10, of West Milton, learn about bird watching as they wait to take a train ride through the woods at Saturday’s Hug the Earth Festival at Stillwater Prairie.