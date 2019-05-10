Difficult roads for area teams

By Josh Brown

MIAMI COUNTY — Baseball’s sectional tournament is getting a late start this season.

Which is probably good for the area’s teams as they prepare to open postseason play next week, as the amount of parity across the Dayton area ensures that no matter how high a seed Miami County’s teams received, the path through the tournament will still be difficult and treacherous.

• Division I

The Troy baseball team earned a No. 5 seed in the Division I sectional bracket.

But after taking a first-round bye, the Trojans’ potential opponents in the second round and beyond could prove to be a challenge. First up for Troy will be the winner between No. 7 Xenia and No. 13 Wayne, a game to be played on Tuesday. Troy routed Wayne 13-0 all the way back in the regular season opener, but the Trojans were defeated by Xenia 7-5 at home back on April 12.

Troy (16-6) will host either Xenia (19-7) or Wayne (8-13) on Thursday, with a trip to the May 21 sectional final on the line and a potential third matchup against division rival Butler. The fourth-seeded Aviators swept Troy 10-7 and 10-0 in a two-game series earlier this week. Butler (20-4) will face either No. 8 Fairborn (14-11) or No. 12 Northmont (7-17) in the second round on Thursday.

Piqua (10-12), meanwhile, drew the No. 11 seed but still managed to get a home game by choosing a first-round matchup. The Indians will host No. 15 Springfield (6-20) on Tuesday, with the winner traveling to No. 3 Springboro (18-6) in the second round on Thursday. In the other half of the bracket, No. 2 Beavercreek (17-5) likely awaits, as the Beavers will face either No. 10 Carroll or No. 12 Fairmont in the second round.

• Division II

Tippecanoe (13-10) has struggled late in the season, having lost five of its last seven entering Friday’s play. Still, the Red Devils earned a No. 3 seed in the Division II sectional — though, in choosing the other bracket that No. 1 Chaminade Julienne did not enter, they have a tough road ahead.

The Devils will open with a first-round matchup against No. 15 Meadowdale Tuesday, but up next is either No. 4 Valley View or No. 9 Ponitz. And in the other half of the bracket, the No. 2 seed — Franklin — has to contend with No. 14 Dunbar and then either No. 10 West Carrollton or No. 11 Oakwood, with seeds No. 2 through 4 all avoiding Chaminade Julienne.

• Division III

Troy Christian (12-6) drew the best seed of Miami County’s teams in the Division III sectional, but the Eagles still didn’t land a home game. Troy Christian will travel to No. 10 Indian Lake in a second-round matchup on Thursday, with either top-seeded Madison or No. 22 Stivers awaiting in the May 20 sectional final.

Milton-Union (10-11) drew the No. 14 seed and took a first-round game at No. 12 Brookville on Monday. The Bulldogs defeated Brookville 9-3 back on April 9 in the regular season. No. 4 Dayton Christian awaits the winner in the second round on Wednesday, with No. 7 Arcanum or No. 20 Preble Shawnee waiting in the May 20 sectional final round.

Miami East (10-11) drew the No. 15 seed and will actually get a home game, hosting No. 16 West Liberty-Salem on Monday. The winner will face No. 6 Greenon in the second round on Wednesday, with No. 23 Bethel (1-18) traveling to No. 2 Waynesville for a second-round matchup in the other half of the bracket.

• Division IV

Newton (18-3) drew the highest seed of any of Miami County’s teams across all divisions, earning the No. 2 seed in the Division IV sectional. And even with a number of other top-10 seeds in their bracket, the Indians are sitting in a good position.

The Indians took a first-round bye and will face either No. 9 Catholic Central or No. 12 Legacy Christian in the second round on Wednesday. And in the May 20 sectional final at Troy’s Duke Park, Newton would potentially face either No. 4 Franklin Monroe — which the Indians defeated 13-4 back on April 23 — or No. 8 Emmanuel Christian, or No. 5 Tri-Village or No. 6 Bradford — which Newton owns 10-0 and 6-5 regular-season victories over, respectively.

Covington drew the No. 7 seed and will host a first-round game against No. 11 Middletown Christian on Monday, with a trip to face No. 3 Cedarville in a Wednesday second-round matchup awaiting the winner. And on the other side of the bracket, No. 1 Tri-County North will face either No. 10 Southeastern or No. 13 Yellow Springs.

And finally, Lehman earned the No. 3 seed in the other Dayton sectional and has a tough road, with the No. 2 through 5 seeds all jumping in its bracket to avoid No. 1 Fort Loramie. The Cavaliers took a first-round bye and will face either No. 4 Triad or No. 5 Mississinawa Valley on Wednesday, with No. 2 Mechanicsburg, No. 7 Fairlawn or No. 9 Jackson Center awaiting the winner in the sectional final on May 20.

