Bradford, Newton softball advance in sectional tournament: Tuesday sports roundup

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

and Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

BRADFORD — The Bradford softball team, the No. 2 seed, opened the Division IV sectional tournament with a 13-3 win over No. 13 Fairlawn Tuesday in the first round.

Austy Miller was 4 for 5 with two doubles, a triple and two RBIs, while Emma Canan had a double and three RBIs.

Bianca Keener was 3 for 4 with a double, while Rylee Canan was 2 for 4 with a triple and one RBI.

Maggie Manuel was 2 for 4 with a double and one RBI, while Buzz Brewer had a triple and two RBIs.

Macie Reck was 2 for 3 with one RBI, Abby Fike was 2 for 4 and Elisa Martinez had one RBI.

Manuel hurled a three-hitter, striking out 10 and walking three.

Bradford will host No. 8 Fort Loramie in a second-round matchup at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Newton 26,

Miss. Valley 1

PLEASANT HILL — After beating Mississinawa Valley 18-0 the previous day in a regular-season makeup game, the Newton Indians — the tournament’s No. 3 seed — played even better on Tuesday to start the Division IV sectional tournament, beating the No. 7 Blackhawks 26-1 to advance to the second round.

Newton will take on No. 11 Covington at 5 p.m. at home Thursday in a second-round matchup.

Regular Season

Tippecanoe 16,

Stebbins 2

RIVERSIDE — Tippecanoe finished off the regular season with a convicing 16-2 victory in a makeup game at Stebbins in Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover play, finishing with the team’s most victories since 2012.

Kaitlyn Husic was 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs, Sidney Unger was 3 for 3 with a triple and an RBI, Kaela May was 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI, Brooke Silcox was 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI, Alayna Liskey was 2 for 2 with two RBIs, Ashley Aselage was 2 for 2 with an RBI, Brooke Aselage was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI, Mack Foster doubled and drove in a run and Savannah Wead and Corinn Siefring each had an RBI.

Kayla Runyon went all five innings, allowing two runs, one earned, on one hit with one walk and five strikeouts.

The win made the Red Devils 20-5 on the year and 12-3 in the GWOC American North Division, second place behind Greenville. Tippecanoe will face Monroe in the second round of the Division II sectional tournament Thursday.

Houston 10,

Covington 7

COVINGTON — Covington lost 10-7 to Houston in regular season action Tuesday at home.

Morgan Studebaker was 3 for 4 with a triple, a homer and two RBIs, while Kenzie Long was 3 for 4 with one RBI.

Kirsti Barnes and Bethany Weldy both had a double and two RBIs.

Long scattered 13 hits, striking out six and walking one.

Covington will play at Newton at 5 p.m. Thursday in second-round action in the Division IV sectional tournament.

Cedarville 12,

Troy Christian 2

CEDARVILLE — Troy Christian couldn’t overcome 10 errors Tuesday in a 12-2 loss in five innings at Cedarville.

Courtney Eschete was 2 for 2 with a triple and an RBI and Jenna Douglas drove in a run as the Eagles (7-6) outhit Cedarville 5-4 but gave up eight unearned runs on the day defensively.

After traveling to Franklin Monroe Thursday for a second-round Division IV sectional tournament matchup, Troy Christian travels to Middletown Christian Saturday with a shot at grabbing a share of the Metro Buckeye Conference title.

Ansonia 4,

Lehman 3

ANSONIA — Lehman dropped its second straight one-run game Tuesday, falling 4-3 at Ansonia to fall to 7-10 on the season.

Hope Anthony had three of Lehman’s seven hits as the Cavaliers outhit Ansonia 7-3 on the day. Annie Stiver walked seven and struck out 12 on the mound.

• Baseball

Troy Christian 6,

Milton-Union 5

WEST MILTON — The Troy Christian baseball team built an early lead Tuesday at Milton-Union and held off a Bulldog rally in the bottom of the seventh to claim a 6-5 non-league victory.

Carson Kindred had two RBIs for the Eagles (12-5), Zach Seagraves was 2 for 4 with an RBI, Jason Blake was 2 for 4 and Ethan and Caleb Twiss each drove in a run. Lucas Day got the start on the mound, working the first three innings and allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits and four walks with four strikeouts. Will Knostman pitched the final four innings, allowing three earned runs on four hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

Aaran Stone doubled and had an RBI, Josh Wooddell was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Dustin Booker was 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Bulldogs (10-11), who were outhit 12-7 in the game. Alex Beam went the distance on the mound, allowing six runs — only three earned — on 12 hits and two walks with three strikeouts.

Milton-Union travels to Franklin Monroe Thursday, while Troy Christian travels to Dayton Christian for a doubleheader Saturday.

Tippecanoe 22,

Trotwood 1

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe coasted to a second straight win Tuesday in Greater Western Ohio Conference American League crossover play, defeating Trotwood 22-1 in a makeup game at home.

Tippecanoe locked up second place in the GWOC American North Division with the win, improving to 11-4 in the division and 13-9 overall. After hosting Northmont Wednesday, the Red Devils travel to Oakwood Friday.

Butler 10,

Troy 0

VANDALIA — Troy began its two-game series with Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division rival Butler hoping for a chance to earn a share of the division title. But the Aviators finished off a series sweep Tuesday with a 10-0 victory at home, dropping the Trojans to third place in the standings.

With the loss, Troy fell to 15-6 overall and 9-5 in the GWOC American North with one makeup game against Trotwood still to go.

Troy has road games at Preble Shawnee Thursday and at Beavercreek Friday before returning home for Senior Day Saturday against Oakwood.

Bellefontaine 7,

Miami East 6

BELLEFONTAINE — Miami East gave away four unearned runs Tuesday at Bellefontaine, falling to the Chieftains 7-6 in non-league play.

The Vikings (9-11) had taken a 6-3 lead after a four-run fifth inning, but a pair of errors led to a four-run Bellefontaine rally in the bottom of the sixth, and East couldn’t recover.

Austin Francis was 3 for 4, Andy Wargo was 2 for 2, Hunter Gross had two RBIs, Jonah Wolf was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Ian Gengler and Gage Butz each drove in a run. Gengler also took the loss, allowing six runs — three earned — in 5 1-3 innings of work on eight hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

Stebbins 11,

Bethel 2

RIVERSIDE — Bethel fell to 1-17 on the season Tuesday after an 11-2 loss at Stebbins in non-league play.

Justin Pantall was 4 for 4 and Layne McClure was 2 for 2 with a triple and two RBIs for the Bees, who outhit Stebbins 9-8 but committed six errors in the field. Only one of Stebbins’ 11 runs was earned on the day.

After taking on Emmanuel Christian Wednesday, Bethel hosts Lehman Friday.

