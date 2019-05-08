Edison State men open tourney play; Hawk receives OCCAC honor; Edison State softball wins three to close season

By Rob Kiser

The Edison State Community College baseball team will take an 18-17 record into the NJCAA Region 12 D-II Baseball Sub-District tournament.

The tournament will be play Thursday at Sports Force Parks in the Cedar Point Sports Center.

The semifinals will be played at 1 p.m.

Edison State will play Ivy Tech and Cuyahoga Community College will play Clark State.

The winners will play in the championship game at 4:30 p.m., with the winner moving on to the regional tournament next week.

Hawk honored

Edison State Community College softball player Wendy Hawk (Washington High School) was named the OCCAC D-II Player of the Week for April 29-May 5.

Hawk led the Chargers to a 4-0 week.

She cracked four extra-base hits, including a cycle in Edison State’s 8-1 win over Owens in Game one of a doubleheader. me 2 – 4:30pm Thursday – Winner of this game moves on the to the Regional Tournament next week.

Softball wins three

It was an emotional night as the Edison State softball team swept a tripleheader with Owens Community College to close the regular season.

After going 6-14 in its first season, the Chargers improved to 18-17 this spring and finished 7-9 in OCCAC play.

“It was really emotional because this was my first group of players (at Edison State),” Edison State coach Dan Cain said. “I think it hit everybody t hat it was our final night together on the diamond.”

Alexis Romine pitched the final two games, both five inning wins, and she wasn’t coming out.

“The third game, I started warm up somebody at one point and Alexis (Romine) looked at me and said ‘I am not coming out coach.’ I went out to the mound in the final inning to talk to her and when I left the mound I had tears in my eyes.

“I am so proud of this team. We tripled our wins this year from last year and the three wins gives us a winning record. We had a say in the OCCAC standings. We had a win over Cuyahoga, which ended up dropping them into second place (by a game, in the final standings).”

Edison State started the day with a 9-1 win over Owens.

Wendy Hawk had a RBI double, while Lexie Long, Maddie White, Mackenzie Smith and Romine all had RBIs.

Tori Smith pitched a five-hitter, striking out five.

The Chargers won the second game 12-0 in five innings.

Romine was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, while White was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs.

Tori Smith was 2 for 4 with a double and one RBI, while Adrianna Hicks was 2 for 4 with one RBI.

Rayna Brownlee had a triple and one RBI, Mackenzie Smith had a double and Hawk had one RBI.

Romine pitched a two-hitter, striking out four and walking one.

The third game went five innings due to darkness and Edison State won 6-1.

Brownlee was 2 for 3 with two doubles, Tori Smith was 2 for 3 with one RBI.

Hawk had a triple and two RBIs, while Mackenzie Smith had one RBI.

Romine pitched a three-hitter, striking out four.

