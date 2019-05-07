Butler tops Troy, clinches outright North title: Monday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

and Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

TROY — Entering Monday, the Troy baseball team still mathematically had hope that it could claim a share of the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division title.

But a series of early errors against unbeaten division leader Butler changed that.

The Aviators scored four unearned runs in the first two innings to put the Trojans in an early hole, and Troy never recovered in a 10-4 loss in the first of a two-game series Monday at Market Street Field.

Troy (15-5, 9-4 GWOC American North) needed to sweep the two-game set and hope that Trotwood could knock off Butler (19-4, 13-0 GWOC American North) later this week. Instead, the Aviators clinched the division title outright with one game left in the series on Tuesday in Vandalia.

The Trojans pitched their ace, Cole Brogan, but five errors on defense proved to much even for him to overcome in the game. He allowed seven runs — only three earned — on 10 hits and one walk with three strikeouts in five innings of work, leaving the game with Butler leading 7-0. The Trojans put together a four-run rally in the bottom of the fifth to cut the deficit to three and get back into the game, but Butler scored three more in the top of the seventh to put the game away.

Troy was outhit 13-4 in the game. Weston Smith was 1 for 2 with a double and two RBIs and Caleb Fogarty was 1 for 3 with an RBI.

After Tuesday’s game at Butler, Troy travels to Preble Shawnee Thursday and Beavercreek Friday before finishing the regular season at home Saturday against Oakwood.

Tippecanoe 11,

Stebbins 0

RIVERSIDE — Tippecanoe’s Kenten Egbert pitched a perfect game in a run-rule victory at Stebbins Monday, striking out nine as the Red Devils won 11-0 in five innings.

Andrew Baileys was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, Matt Salmon, Cade Beam and C.J. Taylor each drove in two runs, Eli Hadden was 3 for 3 and Ian Yunker and Jonny Baileys both doubled.

After hosting Trotwood in a makeup game Tuesday, Tippecanoe (12-9, 10-4 GWOC American North) hosts Northmont Wednesday.

Newton 4,

Xenia 1

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton baseball team picked up a 4-1 win over Xenia Monday in non-conference action.

Colin Tackett hurled a two-hitter, striking out two and walking two.

“Freshman Colin Tackett made them put the ball in play, and we played really good defense,” Newton coach Jordan Kopp said. “Our infield made some really good plays. Xenia’s going to be a 20-win team this year, so I was really happy with how we played and our competitive mindset. Because when a Division I team comes in to Newton, it doesn’t always end the way it did tonight. So I was proud of the kids. This was the best game we’ve played all year in every aspect.”

Newton made the most of four hits.

Ross Ferrell and Caden Sweitzer both had an RBI, while Ryan Mollette had two stolen bases and scored twice.

Other scores: Lehman (14-3) 23, Columbus Grove 2. Greenon 6, Troy Christian (11-5) 1.

• Softball

D-III Sectional

Arcanum 7,

Milton-Union 2

ARCANUM — The fifth-seeded Milton-Union softball team liked its chances going into Monday’s Division III sectional tournament first-round matchup at Arcanum, but the No. 3 Trojans cashed in on the Bulldogs’ mistakes to win 7-2.

Courtney Seevers was 2 for 3 as the Bulldogs were outhit 8-4 in the game and committed three costly errors in the field. Kya Swartztrauber added a double and Bree Nevels drove in two runs.

“The three errors we made, they capitalized on all of them,” Milton-Union coach Curt Schaefer said. “Of the seven runs, five were unearned. And we just didn’t hit. We left runners on base and were just kind of flat. But it was a good season, and I’m proud of the girls.”

Milton-Union finished the season 14-10.

Anna 16,

Miami East 6

ANNA — No. 11 seed Miami East gave up five first-inning runs in a Division III sectional first-round matchup at No. 10 Anna, and even though the Vikings cut the lead to 8-5 in the middle of the fourth, the Rockets plated six more in the bottom half of the inning and won 16-6 in six innings Monday.

Kyleigh Kirby was 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs and Abigail Covault drove in two runs to lead the Vikings, who finished the season 9-12. Sam Urban was also 2 for 3 with a double and Braven Mills was 3 for 3.

Regular Season

Piqua 14,

Bellefontaine 6

BELLEFONTAINE — The Piqua softball team will open D-I sectional tournament play Wednesday against Middletown, a 3-2 winner over Centerville Monday.

The Indians prepped for that with a 14-6 win over Bellefontaine Monday in non-conference action.

Mariah Blankenship was 4 for 4 with one RBI, while Kenzi Anderson was 3 for 4 with one RBI and Jordaya Walker was 3 for 3.

Reagan Toopes was 3 for 5 with three RBIs, while Paige Hinkle was 3 for 5 with two RBIs.

Blankenship scattered 11 hits, striking out 1 and walking five.

Troy Christian 17,

Dayton Christian 11

DAYTON — Trailing by one entering the final inning, Troy Christian put together an eight-run rally, knocking off Metro Buckeye Conference leader Dayton Christian 17-11 Monday night on the road and giving themselves a chance to possibly earn a share of the MBC title with a win in their final league game.

Courtney Eschete was 2 for 4 with four RBIs, Sam Lentz was 2 for 5 with a double and three RBIs and Elianna Scheckel was 2 for 5 with three RBIs to lead Troy Christian. Jalyn Forrer was also 3 for 6 with an RBI, Lexi Salazar was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Carolin Lazano and Eleanor Helstad each drove in a run. Lentz got the win in relief of Jenna Douglas on the mound, allowing three runs — none earned — on four hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in five innings of work.

After a non-league game at Cedarville Tuesday, the Eagles (7-5, 4-1 MBC) can earn a share of the league championship with a win on Saturday at Middletown Christian.

Bradford 9,

Ansonia 4

ANSONIA — The Bradford softball team rallied for a 9-4 win over Ansonia in Cross County Conference action Monday.

Elisa Martinez had a double and three RBIs, while Bianca Keener was 2 for 3 with a double and one RBI.

Abby Fike and Emma Canan were each 2 for 4 with one RBI and Austy Miller had one RBI.

Maggie Manuel pitched a nine-hitter, striking out six and walking three.

Russia 3,

Lehman 2

SIDNEY — Lehman fell to 7-9 on the season Monday, falling short in a 3-2 loss to visiting Russia.

Annie Stiver struck out 10, walked two and gave up only three hits as Russia converted on Lehman’s four errors in the game. Grace Monnin hit a solo home run for Lehman, while Grace Brandt had two of the team’s four hits in the game.

Other scores: Newton (17-4, 9-2 CCC) 18, Mississinawa Valley 0.

• Tennis

Elida 5,

Lehman 0

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic tennis team closed out the regular season Monday with a 5-0 loss to Elida.

Lehman finished at 5-9, while Elida improved to 12-5.

“Elida is a really good team, so this was good for us,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “We played our sectional lineup tonight. Elida’s first singles and first doubles teams are both seeded second in the D-II sectional up north, so those were good matches for us.”

In singles, Elijah Jock lost 6-3, 6-2; Elias Bezy lost 6-0, 6-2; and Max Schmiesing lost 6-0, 6-2.

In doubles, Danny Lins and Sam Gilardi lost 6-2, 4-6, 6-3; and Cole Kramer and Sean Toner lost 6-3, 6-4.

