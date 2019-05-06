Lehman grad breaks own Capital hammer throw record

Staff Reports

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Former Lehman Catholic standout Kassie Lee was among a group of Capital University track and field athletes that headed to the Hoosier State on Friday to compete in the Billy Hayes Invitational hosted by Indiana University with the hopes of improving their times and marks.

In the women’s hammer throw, Lee continued her standout season by breaking the program’s hammer throw record for the third time this season.

Lee’s best throw of the day came on her third try and traveled 47.59 meters (156-05), almost two full meters better than her previous record.

Lady Chargers

pick up victory

While the rain has brought a stop to most of Edison State Community College baseball and softball team’s games, the softball team did get in one game recently.

The Lady Chargers defeated Owens 8-1.

Wendy Hawk was 3 for 4 with a double, triple, home run and two RBIs, while Alexis Romine hit a solo home run.

Tori Smith was 3 for 4 with a double and Kacie Tackett was 2 for 2 with three RBIS.

Adrianna Hicks added one RBI.

Romine pitched a three-hitter, striking out seven and walking two.