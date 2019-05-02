Tipp softball routs Northmont on rain-shortened night: Wednesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

TIPP CITY — After a low-scoring extra-innings game against Butler the previous day, the Tippecanoe softball team found its rhythm on offense again.

Brooke Silcox drove in five runs and Kaitlyn Husic clubbed a home run Wednesday against Northmont, routing the Thunderbolts 12-3 at home in a rain-shortened game.

Silcox was 3 for 4 with two doubles and five RBIs, Kayla Runyon doubled and drove in three runs, Husic was 3 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs, Corinn Siefring was 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and Sidney Unger was 2 for 3 with a double as the Devils outhit Northmont 14-5 on the day.

Emma Miller got the win on the mound, allowing three runs, two earned, on five hits in five innings of work.

After hosting Trotwood Thursday, Tippecanoe travels to Stebbins Friday and hosts Milton-Union Saturday in a makeup game to close out the regular season.

Other scores: Fairborn 10, Piqua (16-8, 8-7 GWOC American North) 1.

• Tennis

Troy 3,

Miamisburg 0

TROY — The Troy tennis team was able to finish off a sweep at singles Wednesday before the rain began, making the match official in a 3-0 victory over visiting Miamisburg.

At first singles, Nathan Kleptz defeated Sekar Dhanasekar 6-1, 6-1. At second singles, Jackson Goodall defeated Michael Raj 6-1, 6-0. At third singles, Genki Masunaga defeated Kirthik Tella 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, Sean Dippold and Noah George were leading Darshan Premkumar and Jacob Brooks 6-3, 1-1, and at second doubles, Henry Johnston and Spencer Short were leading Vance Wills and Mathew Wells 6-0, 4-1 when the match was called.

Troy improved to 17-2 on the season with the win.

Other scores: Greenville 5, Piqua (1-16, 1-9 GWOC American North) 0.

• Postponements

And Cancellations

MIAMI COUNTY — Rain Wednesday afternoon and storms Thursday morning and afternoon caused a series of suspended games and cancellations over the course of the two nights.

On Wednesday, Newton baseball and softball both had their games against Mississinawa Valley suspended. The softball game will resume on May 6 and the baseball game on May 10. And Thursday’s night’s games at Tri-Village were postponed before they began, with the baseball game being made up on May 8 and the softball game on May 10.

Miami East’s baseball and softball games at Arcanum Thursday were postponed, with no makeup date immediately set.

Bradford baseball’s Senior Night game against Covington was postponed Thursday and will be made up on May 8.

Troy Christian’s softball game at Dayton Christian was postponed, with no makeup date immediately set.

