Piqua’s Arbogast to play football for Bluffton University

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

PIQUA —- The Piqua football program is quickly becoming an offensive line factory for the Bluffton University football program.

After Piqua High School senior Caden Clark made his decision to play for the Beavers earlier this year, Zayne Arbogast signed to play for the team Thursday in the Piqua High School commons.

“Caden (Clark) is going to play there,” Arbogast said. “And when he made the decision to go there, it brought Bluffton into the picture for me.”

And it didn’t take Arbogast long to figure out Bluffton was the place for him.

“I went up there and visited and I loved everything about it,” Arbogast said. “Having Caden (Clark) there is going to help a lot. And we are going to be roommates. So, that is something else I don’t have to worry about.”

Piqua football coach Bill Nees said both players are a perfect fit for Bluffton.

“There coach is looking to get bigger on the offensive line,” he said. “Both Caden (Clark) and Zayne (Arbogast) are going to help them in that area. I am not sure where they are going to play Zayne (Arbogast), but I think he is probably going to start out on the offensive line.”

That’s because Arbogast brings a lot of versatility.

As a sophomore, he had 24 tackles and one sack as a defensive lineman.

As a junior, he earned second team All-GWOC North honors with 26 tackles and one forced fumble.

As a senior, he made the move to offensive line, earning second All-GWOC North honors, while still recording 10 tackles in limited action on the defensive side of the ball.

“We had a lot of young, talented defensive players so I moved the offensive line to help the team,” Arbogast said. “I think that will help me (at Bluffton, with the experience he got on the offensive line). I played both ways in junior high.”

Arbogast would love to see the field next season, but knows there is a lot of hard work ahead.

“I have been playing football since I started playing flag in probably pre-school,” Arbogast said. “Playing in college was always a big goal. It feels good to have accomplished that and it is great to have the decision made. Bluffton is a school that is not too far away.”

And Nees said there is still plenty of room for growth for Arbogast.

“I think so,” he said. “Once they get him in the weight room and start working with him.”

Arbogast is just happy to be playing with Clark.

“We have been playing football together for six years now,” he said. “I am really happy to be going to Bluffton.”

And they are happy to be adding another Piqua offensive lineman.

Piqua Daily Call Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com

©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.