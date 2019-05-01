Bradford-Covington softball game suspended in third inning

By Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

BRADFORD —- It was set to be another classic softball matchup between Bradford and Covington on the Lady Railroaders Senior Night Wednesday.

But, Mother Nature had other ideas.

The rain began as seniors from both teams were honored on Bradford’s Senior Night.

After about a 10-minute delay, the game began and was a pitcher’s nightmare.

Both Bradford’s Maggie Manuel and Covington’s Kenzie Long struggled with gripping a wet ball at different times.

And after one thunder delay and with another one imminent, the game was suspended in the bottom of the third with Covington leading 6-3 and Bradford having the bases loaded with one out.

It will be resumed from there on May 11, with the tentative start time around noon.

“I would be willing to go back to 0-0 if Phil (Covington coach Phil Smith) is,” Bradford coach Shon Shaffer said with a laugh.

Covington got off to a fast start in the home first, as Manuel was dealing with a wet ball.

Makenna Gostomsky and Ashlyn Plessinger both walked.

Morgan Studebaker was hit by a pitch and Long walked to force in Gostomsky and make it 1-0.

Then, there was a 30-minute thunder delay before the game resumed.

After a strikeout, Layklyn Kemp launched a double to rightfield, scoring two runs and making it 3-0.

Allie Garman followed with a RBI double, Bethany Weldy singled and Haylie Jackson had a RBI single to make it 5-0.

Gostomsky, batting for the second time in the inning, was hit by a pitch to force in Garman and make it 6-0.

Bradford first baseman Bianca Keener then caught a line drive and stepped on first for an inning-ending double play.

Manuel would keep Covington off the board in the second and third without allowing any hits and Bradford began to rally.

In the home first, Austy Miller would reach on a fly ball down the leftfield line and scored on Abby Fike’s single to make it 6-1.

Bradford got two more runs in the second.

Manuel started the inning with a walk and Ramse Smith ran for her.

Covington third baseman Kirsti Barnes then turned in a web-gem, making a diving catch of a bunt.

With one out, Rylee Canan had a RBI double.

After a walk to Buzz Brewer, Fike had a two-run single, with Canan called safe at home on a bang-bang play to make it 6-3.

In the home third, the rain began to come down harder.

Elisa Martinez was hit by a pitch to start the inning.

Bianca Keener walked and after a foul pop to Covington catcher Morgan Studebaker, Macie Reck walked to load the bases.

It was becoming clear that Long could not get a grip on the ball and the umpire called both coaches over and suspended the game.

It will now be finished May 11 —- starting where it left off —- unless Mother Nature has other ideas.

Piqua Daily Call Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com

©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.