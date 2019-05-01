Troy tennis blanks Piqua, clinches outright North title: Tuesday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

and Rob Kiser

Piqua Daily Call

TROY — The Troy tennis team had already clinched a share of its fourth straight division title last week.

Tuesday, the Trojans took it all for themselves once again.

Troy (16-2, 10-0 Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division) only dropped one game all day against Piqua Tuesday at home, sweeping the Indians 5-0 to wrap up the outright North championship.

For Troy, Nathan Kleptz, Jackson Goodall and Genki Masunaga picked up wins at singles, while the first doubles team of Sean Dippold and Noah George and the second doubles team of Henry Johnston and Spencer Short also won.

After hosting Miamisburg Wednesday, Troy travels to Centerville Thursday for the gold flight of the GWOC tournament.

Tippecanoe 5,

Butler 0

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe bounced back from a narrow defeat at the hands of Troy last week, sweeping Butler 5-0 on Senior Night Tuesday to improve to 14-4 overall and 8-2 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division.

At first singles, senior Colin Achterberg defeated Nick Reich 6-2, 6-7, 1-0 (10-8). At second singles, Christopher Nichols defeated Jake Smith 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Blake Moran defeated Trevor Plsek 6-0, 6-2.

At first doubles, David Shininger and senior Levi Berning won 7-5, 6-3. At second doubles, Jack Thompson and Luke Blake won 6-2, 6-2.

Tippecanoe travels to Centerville Thursday for the gold flight of the GWOC tournament.

SWBL

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Milton-Union tennis team won its eighth straight Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division title, wrapping things up at Tuesday’s SWBL tournament.

No further results were made available.

• Baseball

Butler 2,

Tippecanoe 1

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe baseball team needed a win Tuesday to stay in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division race.

But a series of errors proved costly at home as the Red Devils managed to tie the score in the bottom of the sixth, only to lose the lead in the seventh in a 2-1 loss to visiting Butler Tuesday at home.

With the loss, the Devils’ fourth straight, Tippecanoe fell to 11-9 overall and 9-4 in the GWOC American North, while Butler improved to 16-4 and 11-0 in the division.

Ian Yunker pitched a gem for the Devils, striking out 10, walking two and allowing only two hits. But three errors on defense led to both unearned Aviator runs.

“Ian pitched a great game,” Tippecanoe coach Bruce Cahill said. “Just an outstanding game. It was a 1-1 game in the seventh, a runner on second with two outs and a ground ball to short got booted and got through, and they scored to win the game.”

Eli Hadden was 2 for 2 at the plate and Cade Beam had a hit as the Devils only had three hits themselves. Butler took a 1-0 lead in the second on a pair of errors, and that’s where things remained until the bottom of the sixth when C.J. Miller walked to lead off and eventually scored on a Butler error. But another Tippecanoe error in the top of the seventh gave the Aviators the game-winning run.

“Just another game where lately, especially lately, we haven’t played real well and done the little things needed to win,” Cahill said. “We had a throwing error in the second when they scored their first run, and another error preceded that to set that up. We had scoring opportunities and didn’t hit when we needed to, and we made a couple mental mistakes that really cost us.”

Tippecanoe will look to snap its losing streak Friday at Stebbins.

Miami East 4,

TV South 0

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Miami East’s Tyler Kirby pitched a two-hit shutout Tuesday at Twin Valley South, leading the Vikings to a 4-0 Cross County Conference victory.

Kirby struck out four and walked two, leaving seven Panthers stranded on base in the game to post the shutout. And offensively, Ian Gengler was 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs, Alex Hayes doubled and had an RBI, Jesse Nick drove in a run and Andy Wargo was 2 for 3 with a double and three runs scored.

Miami East (9-10, 8-3 CCC) travels to Arcanum Thursday.

Bradford 9,

Bethel 2

BRANDT — The Bradford baseball team picked up a 9-2 win over Bethel in Cross County Conference action Tuesday.

Gage Wills was 3 for 4 with two doubles and one RBI, while Keaton Mead was 4 for 4 with three doubles and two RBIs to lead the Railroaders (7-12, 2-8 CCC).

Wyatt Spangler had two RBIs and Larkin Painter had one RBI.

Wills and Taven Leach combined on a two-hitter, striking out seven and walking six.

Micah Mutlu and Patrick Swinderman had the only hits for the Bees (1-14, 1-9 CCC). Dylan Williams and Spencer Briggs combined to strike out six and walk four for Bethel.

Newton 4,

Preble Shawnee 3

PLEASANT HILL — Caden Sweitzer drew a bases-loaded walk in the home seventh to give Newton baseball a 4-3 victory over Preble Shawnee Tuesday in non-conference action.

Newton improved to 15-3 with the win.

Nate Zelinski was 2 for 4, while Cameron Calldwell was 2 for 3 with three RBIs.

Sweitzer had the walk-off RBI.

Colin Tackett, Ross Ferrell and Zelinski combined on a seven-hitter, striking out nine and walking one.

Milton-Union 10,

Dixie 0

NEW LEBANON — Aaran Stone and Alex Beam combined on a one-hit shutout Tuesday, leading Milton-Union to a 10-0 Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division victory at Dixie.

Stone struck out 11, walked none and gave up only one hit in six innings of work, with Beam striking out one in the seventh to finish the game. And offensively, A.J. Lovin was 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs,Dustin Booher was 2 for 4 with an RBI, Beam was 2 for 4 and Kayge Thwaits, Josh Wooddell, Nate Thompson and Blake Neumaier each drove in a run.

Milton-Union (10-9, 6-6 SWBL Buckeye) hosts Versailles Saturday.

Other scores: Troy Christian (11-4) 15, Northridge 5.

• Softball

Milton-Union 19,

Covington 3

COVINGTON — The Milton-Union softball team handled Covington 19-3 in non-conference action Tuesday.

Annika Hutchinson was 4 for 5 with two doubles and four RBIs, while Lizzie Oaks was 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs.

Kya Swartztrauber was 2 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs, while Madison Jones and Audrey Smith were both 2 for 3.

Bree Nevels had two RBIs and Courtney Seevers was 2 for 4 with one RBI.

Olivia Brown pitched a nine-hitter, striking out three and walking one.

Ashlyn Plessinger and Kenzie Long were both 2 for 3 with one RBI for Covington.

Makenna Gostomsky was also 2 for 3, while Bethany Weldy had one RBI.

Long and Gostomsky combined on a 14-hitter, striking out five and walking six.

Tippecanoe 2,

Butler 1

TIPP CITY — Corinn Siefring hit a walkoff RBI double in the bottom of the ninth inning Tuesday, leading Tippecanoe to a 2-1 victory over Butler at home and a sweep of the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division series.

Brooke Silcox also doubled and had an RBI for the Red Devils (16-5, 10-3 GWOC American North), who only had four hits in the game. Kayla Runyon got the win on the mound, going the distance and allowing only five hits and walking none while striking out 12.

After hosting Northmont Wednesday, Tippecanoe hosts Trotwood Thursday.

Bradford 14,

Bethel 3

BRANDT — The Bradford softball team rolled to a 14-3 win over Bethel in CCC action Tuesday.

Emma Canan was 2 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs, while Abby Fike was 3 for 5 with two RBIs.

Macie Reck was 2 for 3 with one RBI and Courtney Monnin and Rylee Canan both had two RBIs.

Maggie Manuel, Nylani Beireis and Ally Wackley combined on a two-hitter, striking out three and walking four.

Olivia Reittinger was 2 for 3 for Bethel and Stumberger had two RBIs.

Anthony hurled a 10-hitter, striking out four and walking 9.

Miami East 23,

TV South 2

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Miami East routed Twin Valley South in Cross County Conference play Tuesday, winning 23-2 on the road to improve to 9-11 overall and 6-5 in the CCC.

Kaitlyn Roop and Kyleigh Kirby combined to strike out nine on the mound. Kenzie Noble was 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs, Sam Urban was 2 for 4 with three RBIs, Kalli Teeters was 3 for 5 with three RBIs and five runs scored, Faith Robinson was 2 for 4 with an RBI and Abigail and Ashley Covault each drove in two runs.

Miami East travels to Arcanum Thursday.

Troy Christian 14,

Ponitz 2

TROY — Troy Christian scored 10 runs in the first inning Tuesday, coasting from there to a 14-2 run-rule victory at home.

Sam Lentz and Cara Salazar combined on a one-hitter on the mound, with Lentz striking out seven. Lentz was also 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs, Jenna Douglas was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, Jalyn Forrer was 3 for 4 with an RBI, and Salazar and Carolin Lazano each drove in two runs.

Troy Christian (6-5) travels to Dayton Christian Thursday.

Houston 5,

Lehman 2

HOUSTON — Houston put together a four-run rally in the sixth inning Tuesday, coming from behind to defeat Lehman 5-2.

Angela Brunner had three hits, Carly Edwards and Heidi Toner each had two hits and Grace Monnin doubled as the Cavaliers outhit Houston 10-5 in the game. Annie Stiver took the loss, striking out four, walking one and allowing only one earned run.

Other scores: Newton (16-4) 15, Preble Shawnee 0.

• Track and Field

Lehman girls

win meet

LIMA — The Lehman Catholic girls track and field team won a five-team meet at Lima Perry Tuesday.

Boys team scores were Riverside 82, Lima Perry 75, Calvary Christian 39, Jackson Center 21, Lehman Catholic 14.

Girls team scores were Lehman Catholic 90, Jackson Center 46, Riverside 45, Lima Perry 16, Calvary Christian 10.

Lindsey Magoteaux won the 100, 13.17; and long jump, 15-3.

Also winning for Lehman were Rylie McIver, 200, 27.31; Colleen O’Leary, 800, 2:52.58; Maria Schmiesing, 1,600, 5:58.30 and Lauren McFarland, 100 hurdles, 17.75.

Lehman also won the 400 relay (Ella Monnin, McIver, McFarland, Magoteaux), 52.67; the 800 relay (Ella Monnin, McIver, Olivia Monnin, Magoteaux), 1:52.89; and the 3,200 relay (O’Leary, Sophie Flood, Agnes Schmiesing, Maria Schmiesing), 11:28.84.

Contact Troy Daily News Sports Editor Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter. Piqua Daily Call Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com.

